LESSONS FROM CHILDREN'S BOOKS Announced As Part of Hollywood Fringe

Premiering at this year's Hollywood Fringe is a brand-new comedy show that transports you to an elementary school assembly featuring special guest and author, Phillip Reilly. Returning to his alma mater for the final stop on his book tour, Phillip will discuss his newest literary masterpiece, The Good Little Listener; an instant classic about a little boy on a journey to unlearn the bad life lessons from fifteen beloved children's stories.

Using the backdrop of a school assembly, Phillip offers a fresh perspective on timeless stories that have shaped generations in a funny and thought-provoking way. With the heavily anticipated New York Times Bestseller List slated to drop during the assembly, and a third grader as his stage manager, what could possibly go wrong?

Phillip found inspiration for the show after becoming a new uncle and re-discovering his favorite children's books while reading them to his baby nephew. In this process he began to realize that the books he loved as a child might have inadvertently taught him the wrong life lessons. While presenting his own book to the assembly, Phillip will share personal stories around the dangers of listening to these lessons. In crafting this show, Phillip went on a journey of healing his inner child and hopes that he inspires others to unravel the unconscious lessons they've absorbed as well.

Phillip Reilly is a writer, performer and stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles. He is an alumnus of NYU Tisch School of the Arts and has an MFA in Dramatic Writing. He has studied acting at The Stella Adler Art of Acting and Antony Meindl's Actor Workshop. His primary goal as a storyteller is to encourage people to examine the status quo and talk about big issues in silly ways.

Details:

Javista Coffee Hollywood, 1532 North Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Tickets: $15

Written and performed by Phillip Reilly

When:

Friday | June 7 at 5:30 pm

Saturday | June 15 at 5:30 pm

Friday | June 21 at 6:30 pm

Saturday | June 29 at 5:30 pm

Sunday | June 30 at 6:00 pm

RUN TIME: 60 minutes

ADMISSION AGE: Recommended for ages 18+ for adult themes

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10524

