ALL THESE WOMEN World Premiere to Open at Theatre 40 This Fall

Melanie MacQueen’s new play explores the fight for women’s suffrage in early 20th-century America.

By: Jul. 23, 2025
ALL THESE WOMEN World Premiere to Open at Theatre 40 This Fall Image
Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills will present the world premiere of All These Women, a new historical drama written and directed by longtime company artist Melanie MacQueen. Performances will run from September 18 to October 19, 2025, at Theatre 40’s home in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School.

Set in 1913, All These Women dramatizes the uphill battle for women’s suffrage in the United States. As a new Democratic president and Congress take power, hopes rise for meaningful change—but looming war and internal divisions threaten to derail the movement. With the right to vote hanging in the balance, the characters must decide just how far they are willing to go.

The cast includes April Audia, Todd Andrew Ball, Jessica Kent, Dan Leslie, Lary Ohlson, Anica Petrovic, Michele Schultz, and Kristin Towers-Rowles. The production is produced by David Hunt Stafford for Theatre 40.

Melanie MacQueen has directed numerous productions for Theatre 40, including The Explorers Club, Engaging Shaw, and The Revolutionists. Her work as a playwright includes the award-winning musical In the Name of God, or Honk If You Love Satire, which moved from Los Angeles to Off-Broadway.

The creative team includes assistant director LeeAnne Rowe, sound designer Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski, projections by Gabrieal Griego, hair/wig/makeup design by Judi Lewin, lighting design by Derrick McDaniel, and costume design by Michael Mullen.

All These Women

September 18 – October 19, 2025
Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
Theatre 40, Mary Levin Cutler Theatre
241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Ample free parking available via the entrance at Durant and Moreno Drives.
Tickets: $35
Phone Reservations: (310) 364-0535
Online: http://theatre40.org

As national conversations around voting rights continue, All These Women brings renewed urgency to a century-old story of resilience, resistance, and hard-won change.




