ALICE IN SLASHERLAND Comes to California State University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alice in Slasherland, by award-winning stage and screenwriter Qui Nguyen, will open in the Studio Theatre on the campus of California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), on Friday April 25 at 7:30pm.

Halloween just got a whole lot bloodier in this thrill ride packed with dark humor, relentless action and unexpected heart. Think high school drama meets horror movie explosion; complete with jump scares, car chases and a teddy bear you'll never forget. Get ready to scream, laugh and cheer for the underdogs.

Alice in Slasherland is directed by Anjela Vega: director, choreographer and founder of Post Mortem Movement Theater. She has worked as Francis Ford Coppola's Movement Coordinator on his experimental film called Distant Vision. She currently directs music videos and directs VoiceOver for Netflix, Amazon and Disney.

Performances run April 24-26 and April 29-May 3.

Comments