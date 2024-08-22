A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE to be Presented in Unique Locations in LA This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“The Streetcar Project” is bringing its version of Tennessee Williams’s landmark American play, A Streetcar Named Desire, to Los Angeles this fall for a total of six performances across two back-to-back engagements. The first will take place inside an airplane hanger overlooking the LA River in Frogtown (2415 Eads St.), on the east side of Los Angeles, from October 28 through October 30. Then the production will take over a warehouse in Venice Beach (2100 Zeno Place) from November 1 through November 3.

Tickets are extremely limited and available via https://www.thestreetcarproject.com/tickets.



Directed by Nick Westrate (co-creator) and starring Lucy Owen (Blanche DuBois/co-creator), Brad Koed (Stanley Kowalski), Mallory Portnoy (Stella DuBois), and James Russell (Harold Mitchell), The Streetcar Project presents Williams’s complete, unabridged text with just four performers, no props, and no set. By stripping bare to the bones one of the greatest pieces of American drama ever written, The Streetcar Project has established itself as a genuine underground sensation throughout the past year by astonishing audiences in private homes, a SoHo fashion boutique, movie theaters, churches, barns, warehouses, art galleries, and factories in and around New York City. As the ghosts of Williams’s New Orleans prepare to haunt Los Angeles, West Coasters now have the chance to grab the ticket for which New Yorkers have been clamoring.

