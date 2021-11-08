A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Will Run in January 2022 at the Greenway Court Theatre

Knot Free Productions in association with Theatre Planners is pleased to announce its long-delayed production of A Little Night Music, the classic Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, which was originally scheduled for 2020. Directed by Ryan O'Connor (He/They) with musical director Anthony Zediker (He/Him), there will be one preview performance on Friday, January 21, at 8pm, and opening is set for Saturday, January 22, at 8pm. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, February 27 only at the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles.



The original 1973 Broadway production of A Little Night Music was directed by Harold Prince and received 12 Tony Award nominations. It won six, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Since that time the show has enjoyed professional productions all around the world and was revived on Broadway in 2009.



This new production will look at what it means to present gender on stage in the American musical theatre in 2022, with some fresh takes on several of the classic roles in the show. Ty Deran -They/She (Kinky Boots, Home Street Home, 101 Dalmatians) will play Anne Egerman, Ovation and NAACP Award-winning actor Kasper -They/Them (Once, Four Larks' Frankenstein) will play the role of Petra, and queer activist and LA favorite Amanda Kruger -They/Them (A League of Their Own, Glass Ceilings) will play Henrik Egerman.



The cast will also feature (in alphabetical order) Lux Amaya (She/Her), Zoe Bright (She/Her), Peyton Crim (He/Him), Tal Fox (She/Her), Andrea Lara (She/Her), Ronni Paige (She/Her), Emma Rose (She/Her), Alexa Rosengaus (She/Her), Christopher Robert Smith (He/Him), Dekontee Tucrkile (She/Her), Catherine Wadkins (She/Her), and Sarah Wolter (She/Her).



Director Ryan O'Connor (He/They) is an actor, director, writer, and general storyteller. Their credits include The Oprah Winfrey Show, Big Little Lies, School of Rock, and his popular solo show Eat, Pray, Vote. Other theatrical productions include Scissorhands, Home Street Home, and Mean Gurlz. They directed the Ovation Recommended production of In Trousers at the Lounge Theatre as well as workshops of the new musicals The Them and Millennials Are Killing Musicals and the digital production of Definitely Not Clue on Twitch.



Set design is by EK Dagenfield (He/Him), lighting design is by Donny Jackson (He/Him), and costume design is by Michael Mullen (He/Him). Assistant music director is Matthew Tong (He/Him), properties designer is Jenine MacDonald (She/Her), and stage manager is Natalie Jackson (She/They). The casting director is Tal Fox (She/Her).



Admission prices range from $45-$60. Beginning November 15, tickets will be available online at www.greenwaycourttheatre.org or by phone at (323) 673-0544. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. All current covid safety protocols will be in place. The Greenway Court Theatre is located at 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, in Los Angeles, 90036. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the theatre.