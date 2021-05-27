A LITTLE NEW MUSIC Spotlight Series Presents Zoe Sarnak June 1

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the dynamic music of composer/lyricist Zoe Sarnak, on June 1st.

The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

Sarnak, whose music has been featured in four ALNM concerts, will look back at clips from our archives as well as premiere a brand new work for our viewers! Please join our conversation live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Zoe Sarnak is a New York City-based composer, lyricist, and writer. She is a recipient of the 2018 Jonathan Larson Award and a finalist for the Ebb Award, Kleban Award, and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award. Her work has been developed with and presented by Second Stage, New York Stage & Film, The Public, Roundabout Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Geffen Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, 5th Avenue Theatre, Barrington Stage Company, Village Theatre, WP Theatre, MCC, Transport Group, and many others. Upcoming productions and works in development include: A CROSSING (2021 World Premiere, Barrington Stage Company with Calpulli Dance Company), AFTERWARDS, GALILEO, EMPIRE RECORDS, SECRET SOLDIERS, THE LONELY FEW (Geffen Playhouse commission, New York Stage & Film 2021), AFLOAT (WP Theater commission), SPLIT (Transport Group commission) a musical tv show with 20th Century Fox and movie musical with Netflix. Her music has been featured by the NY Times Live, Spike TV and the BBC.