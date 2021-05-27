Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC Spotlight Series Presents Zoe Sarnak June 1

Live virtual series will spotlight Sarnak's music and lyrics on Tuesday, June 1 at 7:00 PM PT.

May. 27, 2021  

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC Spotlight Series Presents Zoe Sarnak June 1

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the dynamic music of composer/lyricist Zoe Sarnak, on June 1st.

The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

Sarnak, whose music has been featured in four ALNM concerts, will look back at clips from our archives as well as premiere a brand new work for our viewers! Please join our conversation live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Zoe Sarnak is a New York City-based composer, lyricist, and writer. She is a recipient of the 2018 Jonathan Larson Award and a finalist for the Ebb Award, Kleban Award, and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award. Her work has been developed with and presented by Second Stage, New York Stage & Film, The Public, Roundabout Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Geffen Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, 5th Avenue Theatre, Barrington Stage Company, Village Theatre, WP Theatre, MCC, Transport Group, and many others. Upcoming productions and works in development include: A CROSSING (2021 World Premiere, Barrington Stage Company with Calpulli Dance Company), AFTERWARDS, GALILEO, EMPIRE RECORDS, SECRET SOLDIERS, THE LONELY FEW (Geffen Playhouse commission, New York Stage & Film 2021), AFLOAT (WP Theater commission), SPLIT (Transport Group commission) a musical tv show with 20th Century Fox and movie musical with Netflix. Her music has been featured by the NY Times Live, Spike TV and the BBC.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented by Ophelias Jump At Sontag Greek Theatre This July Photo

TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented by Ophelia's Jump At Sontag Greek Theatre This July

Wonkybot Releases New TARA TREMENDOUS Key Art Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere Photo

Wonkybot Releases New TARA TREMENDOUS Key Art Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

BWW Feature: Changing Narratives in Dance; A Conversation with Misty Copeland and Dada Mas Photo

BWW Feature: Changing Narratives in Dance; A Conversation with Misty Copeland and Dada Masilo

Pacific Symphony Kicks Off SummerFest 21 With July 4th Spectacular Photo

Pacific Symphony Kicks Off SummerFest '21 With July 4th Spectacular


More Hot Stories For You

  • Young Talent Big Dreams To Stream Virtual Finals in June
  • South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Presents Nine Show Summer Series Lineup
  • Nine Board Members Join ICA Miami; Major Gifts To Support Endowment And Programming
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?