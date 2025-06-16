A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN Will Make West Coast Premiere at Theatre 40

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Jukebox for the Algonquin will make its West Coast Premiere engagement of a new comedy, written by Paul Stroili, directed by Larry Eisenberg, and produced for Theatre Forty by David Hunt Stafford. Performances will run July 24- August 24, 2025.

The residents at the Placid Pines Senior Care Center really want a jukebox. When it costs more than the center can raise, a small band of former Brooklyn and Bronx residents hatch a plot to prove that aging is not a New York state of mind. Don't miss the West Coast premiere of this serious comedy about sex, drugs, and rocking chairs!

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Ellen Burr, Tricia Cruz, Milda Dacys, Herb Hall, Michael Mullen, Lloyd Pedersen, Ethan Rockwell, and Mouchette van Helsdingen.

Larry Eisenberg directs. The recipient of an MFA from CalArts, he won a Drama-Logue Award for directing the World Premiere adaptation of Isaac Bashevis Singer's Stories for Children. He served as Co-artistic Director at Lonny Chapman Group Repertory Theatre where he directed numerous productions including Harold and Maude, Chaim's Love Song, Over the River and Through the Woods, The Trip to Bountiful, The Poor of New York, and more. His play Nautilus was adapted into the film Fish Don't Blink starring Lea Thompson and Dee Wallace Stone. He is also an actor.

Paul Stroili is the playwright. His previous plays include Straight Up with a Twist, Plane Crazy, My Dinner with Arlecchino, Cheese Louise, and Last Call at the Aardvark. A member of the Dramatists Guild, he formerly served as a faculty member of the UCLA Entertainment Studies program. He currently resides in Chicago.

Assistant director: Ellen Burr. Choreographer: Michele Bernath. Costume design: Michael Mullen. Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Sound design: Nick Foran.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC