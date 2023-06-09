A HEATED DISCUSSION- REVISITED & More Lead Los Angeles' June 2023 Theater Top Picks

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. June 2023's top picks include A Heated Discussion - Revisited, and more.

A Heated Discussion- Revisited

Los Angeles Theatre Center - May 18, 2023 through June 18, 2023

One year ago, we presented a World Premiere play, A Heated Discussion, a drama that resonated powerfully with our audiences. Some people saw it more than once. Others wanted to, too. Those who didn’t get to see the play in its initial run, hoped we would bring it back.

An Evening with Renée Fleming

LA Opera - June 10, 2023 through June 10, 2023

Soprano Rene Fleming, hailed as one of the greatest artists of our time, will captivate you with a performance that highlights her sumptuous voice, compelling stage presence and beguiling musical curiosity. Don't miss this eagerly awaited return of a living legend!

Gunhild Carling Big Band

Catalina Jazz Supper Club - June 14, 2023 through June 14, 2023

Swedish musical sensation Gunhild Carling is an internationally acclaimed superstar whose show is a can’t-miss event! Whether she’s singing favorite swinging jazz standards, playing one of many 11 instruments (trumpet, trombone, harmonica, oboe, harp, flute, recorder, or jazz bagpipe!) or juggling and tap dancing, Gunhild’s sublime showmanship shines. And just wait for the finale – spoiler alert – she plays three trumpets at once! Also seen guest touring with PMJ..

Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain

Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center - April 29, 2023 through June 24, 2023

A timely revival of the Finn & Lapine show about second chances and the urgency of art, Celebration Theatre brings us into the world of this queer musical of “captivating eccentricity” (New York Times) with an intimate experience of pathos, humor, and just a little bit of magic—to bring us back to life.

For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove

Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater - May 05, 2023 through July 01, 2023

“For the Love of a Glove” takes a decidedly off-kilter approach to skewering social issues through the life story of Michael Jackson. Using a combination of life-sized puppet and real actors, this original comic musical uses Michael Jackson’s life as a way to address the incendiary trifecta of race, religion and sexuality that were always controversial undercurrents in Michael’s story. Critics have compared the show to Book of Mormon, Mel Brooks and Avenue Q. NPR called it “Raunchy, surreal and absurd,” while The LA Weekly called it, “wryly brilliant.” LAist and LA Times both declared the show "Top 4 Things To Do in Los Angeles."

Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree

Santa Monica Playhouse - June 10, 2023 through June 10, 2023

Join us for a true story about the importance of forgiveness and the power of vulnerability, because running away from something is not being free. Starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Hall of Fame Songwriter/Grammy-Award Winner Paul Williams, this delicious new play is written by Debra Ehrhardt (Jamaica, Farewell). A staged reading. Ome performance only. Curtain at 5:00 pm PST.

American Whore Story

Skylight Theatre - June 01, 2023 through June 22, 2023

Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Grossman, best known as fan-favorite “Pepper,” the first multi-season crossover character from Ryan Murphy’s hit television series American Horror Story, presents a raucous, irreverent love letter to AHS fans and the dubious art of self-compromise in this limited theatrical run of her new solo show, American Whore Story.

CHRISTIANE NOLL LIVE!

Coachella Valley Repertory - June 22, 2023 through June 22, 2023

Broadway, concert artist, Tony and Drama Desk awards nominee and receiient of the prestigious Helen Hayes Award, CHRISTIANE NOLL will deliver a powerhouse evening at CVRep. She starred in the first National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen, later taking over the role of Cynthia Murphy on Broadway. Noll made her Broadway debut as Emma in Jekyll & Hyde, receiving a FANY award and garnered a second Drama Desk nomination for Chaplin on Broadway. She was Sister Margaretta in NBC’s The Sound of Music Live with Carrie Underwood. She also appeared on Broadway in Elf and It Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues, and toured in Urinetown, The Mambo Kings, Grease!, Miss Saigon and City of Angeles.

Grown Up Orphan Annie

The Broadwater Studio - June 03, 2023 through June 22, 2023

America’s favorite orphan is back, and just like you, she’s, unfortunately, a grownup. Get a peek into Annie’s Cool 2023 Celebrity Lifestyle, and join her as she eulogizes her dad, searches for a new best friend, and saves the world from being run by Billionaires. Optimism! Grief! Animal Sidekicks! Grown Up Orphan Annie is a new twist on a beloved character. A child star who’s stumbled into adulthood, she’s looking for a Sidekick/True Friend who will uphold her delusions of grandeur and love her for who she really is. Premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August (August 2-27, 6:20PM, Gilded Balloon at Patter Hoose), this is your chance to preview the show that will undoubtedly catapult Annie back into fame and fortune!

Exodus: The Shanghai Jews

James Bridges Theater - June 23, 2023 through June 25, 2023

L.A. Theatre Works presents the world premiere of Exodus: The Shanghai Jews. In this original, commissioned audio drama by playwright Kate McAll, eight Jewish refugees recount their true stories of escaping Nazi persecution to settle in the last place they could ever have imagined — Shanghai, China. There, some 20,000 Jews fleeing Europe established synagogues and businesses, living side-by-side with their new Chinese neighbors in harsh conditions under Japanese occupation. Each of four performances will be recorded live in front of the audience for future radio broadcast, digital download and online streaming.

