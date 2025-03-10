5-Star Theatricals to Present LIFE IS A CABARET Fundraiser to Honor Harry Selvin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



5-STAR THEATRICALS will present a special 30thAnniversary Gala Celebration, LIFE IS A CABARET, honoring the life of philanthropist Harry Selvin on Saturday, March 22 at 5:30pm. Dinner will be served on the terrace at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center beginning at 5:30pm with the performance of the legendary musical CABARET beginning at 7:30pm. There will be a silent auction as well in the lobby of the Scherr Forum Theatre.

CABARET features book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, based on the play by John Van Druten and the stories of Christopher Isherwood, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, choreography by Clarice ORdaz and directed by Michael Matthews. CABARET opens on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, March 30, 2025 at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.



A thrilling and up-to-date production of a classic show that is now more relevant than ever. Sexy, melodic and unforgettable. The seedy glamour of the Kit Kat Club with its bawdy Emcee, provide an unsettling but fitting backdrop to the story of the hard-living entertainer Sally Bowles in the decadent nightlife of Germany in the early ’30s. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen,” and “Maybe This Time.”

ABOUT HARRY SELVIN

5-Star Theatricals celebrates the life and legacy of philanthropist Harry Selvin. Harry’s spirit was evident in his commitment to supporting the local arts community and ensuring its sustainability. It was Harry’s work in the local arts community that has had a profound impact on the arts and culture in the region, and on each-and-every one of us. He served on the inaugural Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Board of Governors, remaining on it for its entire existence and serving as Chair. He was also in the first round of appointees to the newly formed Cultural Affairs Commission. Harry served as a member of the Alliance for the Arts board of directors and made significant donations to the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 5-Star Theatricals, Senior Concerns, Under One Roof, Many Mansions, YMCA, and many others.

The Chamber of Commerce named Harry the 2003 “Man of the Year.” Being a big believer in art in public places, Harry Spear-headed the “Murals in the Parking Lot” project at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in an effort to beautify the structure. He installed public works of art in nearly all of his own properties, including the large, bronze horses on Thousand Oaks Blvd. in front of his commercial building. Harry Selvin’s legacy of innovation, compassion, and dedication will forever remain a beacon of inspiration. As Harry often said, “The show must go on…



