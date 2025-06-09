5-Star Theatricals to Present Disney’s FROZEN at the Kavli Theatre This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



5-Star Theatricals brings the smash-hit Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical to life at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, running July 11–20, 2025.

Featuring music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen is based on the beloved Disney film and features all the fan-favorite songs like “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Love Is an Open Door,” alongside new material written exclusively for the stage. The original Broadway production was helmed by Michael Grandage and produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

The Thousand Oaks production will be directed by Yvette Lawrence, with musical direction by Anthony Lucca and choreography by Cheryl Baxter.

A magical story of sisterhood, love, and self-empowerment, Frozen tells the tale of royal sisters Elsa and Anna as they discover the power of family and the strength within themselves. With breathtaking visuals, heartwarming characters, and soaring music, this is a theatrical event perfect for audiences of all ages.

The production officially opens on Friday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. and continues through Sunday, July 20. Performances will be held at the Kavli Theatre, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For tickets and more information, visit www.5startheatricals.com.

