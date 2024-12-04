44th College Television Awards Nominations Announced By Television Academy Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Television Academy Foundation has announced nominees for the 44th College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, and revealed the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.

Winners in the competition will be announced by celebrity presenters at the red carpet awards ceremony on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Television Academy's North Hollywood campus. Tickets to the awards ceremony are $25 for students with ID and $50 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/cta/tickets.

Open to undergraduate and graduate students, the annual College Television Awards are regarded as a valuable steppingstone to careers in television. Twenty-two student-produced programs have been nominated, selected from 232 entries from 50 colleges and universities nationwide. Entries are judged by Television Academy members, emulating the Emmy Awards selection process.

Three projects are nominated in each of the seven categories. Criteria for the College Television Awards reflects industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Each winning project will receive a $3,000 cash prize and trophy.

The nominees for the 44th College Television Awards are listed below:

ANIMATION SERIES:

Le Charade - Savannah College of Art and Design

Erika Totoro, Director, Producer and Writer

Student Accomplice - Brigham Young University

Brielle Hansen, Producer

Spencer Baird, Director and Writer

Time Flies - Savannah College of Art and Design

Morgan Eng, Producer and Writer

LJ Burnett, Director and Writer

COMEDY SERIES:

A Lovely Ending - Biola University

Po Yin Sham, Producer

E.F. Broyles, Director and Writer

Jonny Harmon, Director

Failure to Launch - University of Southern California

Harnish Ambaliya, Producer

Maura Ende, Producer

Jay Mandyman, Director and Writer

The Hicks Happy Hour - American Film Institute

Cameron Wen, Producer

Michael Kefeyalew, Writer

Kate McCarthy, Director and Writer

COMMERCIAL, PSA OR PROMO:

Feel Safe In Your Skin - Brigham Young University

Lauren Holt, Director and Writer

Danny White, Director and Writer

Riley Rawson, Producer

Todd Jackson, Producer

Manumalo (Victory) - Nike - Brigham Young University

Danny White, Producer and Writer

Alex Galea'i, Producer and Writer

Aubry Mackin, Producer

Spencer Nelson, Director and Producer

Parker McDermott, Producer

Evan Jensen, Producer

Welcome to the W - Brigham Young University

Mia Shumway, Director and Writer

Annie Ebert, Director and Producer

Ben Thornock, Director

DRAMA SERIES:

Neither Donkey Nor Horse - University of Southern California

Jesse Aultman, Producer and Writer

Aslan Dalgic, Producer

Chirsten Vandebilt Ellis, Producer

Lilith Mo, Producer

Zhongyu Wang, Director and Writer

The Circus Monkey - University of California, Santa Barbara

Nathan Krachman, Producer

Travers Tobis, Director and Writer

Two Breaths - University of Southern California

Kateryna Kurganska, Director, Producer and Writer

NEWS:

Arizona Stories: Border, Water and Politics - Montclair State University

Dani Mazariegos, Director, Producer and Writer

Izzy Conklin, Director, Producer and Writer

Grace Keane, Director, Producer and Writer

Terry Dickerson, Director, Producer and Writer

Isabella Alvarez, Director, Producer and Writer

Nino DeNino, Director, Producer and Writer

Maurice Jenkins, Director, Producer and Writer

Sean Thrunk, Director, Producer and Writer

Gloria Perez, Director, Producer and Writer

Mollie O'Donnell, Director, Producer and Writer

Grace Gonzales Quispe, Director, Producer and Writer

Brandon Ehly, Director, Producer and Writer

Aylin Alvarez Santiago, Director, Producer and Writer

Michelle Ruiz, Director, Producer and Writer

Yazemin Yilmaz, Director, Producer and Writer

Jennifer Sanchez, Director, Producer and Writer

Deadly Shooting On Campus: The Facts. The Failures. The Future. - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Molly Clinch, Producer

Aaman Patel, Director

Samantha Marles, Producer

Mair Famet, Writer

Kelly Kendall, Writer

Christian Phillips, Writer

Walter Reinke, Writer

Steven Schlink, Writer

Daniel Masterson, Director

Lauryn Lovett, Writer

Kyle Lobenhofer, Director

Muhsin Mahmud, Writer

NewsVision - University of Miami

Katelyn Kucharski, Producer and Writer

Maddie Bassalik, Producer and Writer

Finn Wilson, Director

Quinn Davidson, Producer

Simone Werner, Producer and Writer

Darrel Creary, Producer

Wyatt Kopelman, Producer and Writer

Derryl Barnes, Writer

Harvey Duplock, Writer

Regina Potenza, Writer

Andrew Klein, Writer

Melanie Lowe, Writer

NONFICTION SERIES:

A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness) - New York University

Rishabh Jain, Director, Producer and Writer

Culture War - Ringling College of Art and Design

Celi Mitidieri, Director, Producer and Writer

Milena Montero, Producer

Shattered Expectations - New York University

Crispin Kerr-Dineen, Director, Producer and Writer

SPORTS:

SportsDesk - University of Miami

Morgan Champey, Producer

Delanie Haddad, Director and Producer

Taryn Jacobs, Producer

Wrigley Kordt, Writer

Jake Baum, Writer

Andrew Klein, Producer and Writer

Mia Housman, Writer

Derryl Barnes, Producer

Annie Watson, Producer

Billie Brightman, Producer

Jadyn Cohee, Writer

SportsDesk: The Magazine Edition - University of Miami

Morgan Champey, Producer

Delanie Haddad, Director

Taryn Jacobs, Director

Olivia Howell, Producer and Writer

Manny Naccarato, Producer

Ryan Marshall, Producer

Daniel Toll, Producer

Jake Baum, Writer

Ethan Gany, Writer

Syracuse Women's Basketball vs. Northeastern Pregame Show -

Syracuse University

Audrey Glynn, Producer

Caleb Jaramillo, Director

Terence Murphy, Writer

The Foundation also named the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, which rewards a student-produced project that best portrays disability issues or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition. The winning piece for 2025 is titled Lola by Grace Hanna (director), Duke Yang (writer) and Uloaku Anyiam-Osigme (producer) from the American Film Institute (AFI). Lola is a heartwarming dramatic piece about Tessie, a 13-year-old science prodigy who embarks on a daring journey into her grandmother's (Lola's) mind to retrieve her precious memories before Alzheimer's disease erases them forever.

During the show the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will also be awarded to a College Television Award project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.

In addition, attending student nominees will participate in two days of professional development events with media and industry leaders prior to the awards show and a special screening of their projects for Television Academy members.

"Each year, the College Television Awards showcases the outstanding work of students from colleges and universities across the nation," said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "The level of creativity, storytelling and production quality in this year's submissions is a testament to the talent of these emerging content creators and the bright future of television."

Comments