44th College Television Awards Nominations Announced By Television Academy Foundation

The Television Academy Foundation has announced nominees for the 44th College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, and revealed the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.
Winners in the competition will be announced by celebrity presenters at the red carpet awards ceremony on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Television Academy's North Hollywood campus. Tickets to the awards ceremony are $25 for students with ID and $50 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/cta/tickets.
Open to undergraduate and graduate students, the annual College Television Awards are regarded as a valuable steppingstone to careers in television. Twenty-two student-produced programs have been nominated, selected from 232 entries from 50 colleges and universities nationwide. Entries are judged by Television Academy members, emulating the Emmy Awards selection process.
Three projects are nominated in each of the seven categories. Criteria for the College Television Awards reflects industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Each winning project will receive a $3,000 cash prize and trophy.
The nominees for the 44th College Television Awards are listed below:
Le Charade - Savannah College of Art and Design
Erika Totoro, Director, Producer and Writer
Student Accomplice - Brigham Young University
Brielle Hansen, Producer
Spencer Baird, Director and Writer
Time Flies - Savannah College of Art and Design
Morgan Eng, Producer and Writer
LJ Burnett, Director and Writer
A Lovely Ending - Biola University
Po Yin Sham, Producer
E.F. Broyles, Director and Writer
Jonny Harmon, Director
Failure to Launch - University of Southern California
Harnish Ambaliya, Producer
Maura Ende, Producer
Jay Mandyman, Director and Writer
The Hicks Happy Hour - American Film Institute
Cameron Wen, Producer
Michael Kefeyalew, Writer
Kate McCarthy, Director and Writer
Feel Safe In Your Skin - Brigham Young University
Lauren Holt, Director and Writer
Danny White, Director and Writer
Riley Rawson, Producer
Todd Jackson, Producer
Manumalo (Victory) - Nike - Brigham Young University
Danny White, Producer and Writer
Alex Galea'i, Producer and Writer
Aubry Mackin, Producer
Spencer Nelson, Director and Producer
Parker McDermott, Producer
Evan Jensen, Producer
Welcome to the W - Brigham Young University
Mia Shumway, Director and Writer
Annie Ebert, Director and Producer
Ben Thornock, Director
DRAMA SERIES:
Neither Donkey Nor Horse - University of Southern California
Jesse Aultman, Producer and Writer
Aslan Dalgic, Producer
Chirsten Vandebilt Ellis, Producer
Lilith Mo, Producer
Zhongyu Wang, Director and Writer
The Circus Monkey - University of California, Santa Barbara
Nathan Krachman, Producer
Travers Tobis, Director and Writer
Two Breaths - University of Southern California
Kateryna Kurganska, Director, Producer and Writer
Arizona Stories: Border, Water and Politics - Montclair State University
Dani Mazariegos, Director, Producer and Writer
Izzy Conklin, Director, Producer and Writer
Grace Keane, Director, Producer and Writer
Terry Dickerson, Director, Producer and Writer
Isabella Alvarez, Director, Producer and Writer
Nino DeNino, Director, Producer and Writer
Maurice Jenkins, Director, Producer and Writer
Sean Thrunk, Director, Producer and Writer
Gloria Perez, Director, Producer and Writer
Mollie O'Donnell, Director, Producer and Writer
Grace Gonzales Quispe, Director, Producer and Writer
Brandon Ehly, Director, Producer and Writer
Aylin Alvarez Santiago, Director, Producer and Writer
Michelle Ruiz, Director, Producer and Writer
Yazemin Yilmaz, Director, Producer and Writer
Jennifer Sanchez, Director, Producer and Writer
Deadly Shooting On Campus: The Facts. The Failures. The Future. - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Molly Clinch, Producer
Aaman Patel, Director
Samantha Marles, Producer
Mair Famet, Writer
Kelly Kendall, Writer
Christian Phillips, Writer
Walter Reinke, Writer
Steven Schlink, Writer
Daniel Masterson, Director
Lauryn Lovett, Writer
Kyle Lobenhofer, Director
Muhsin Mahmud, Writer
NewsVision - University of Miami
Katelyn Kucharski, Producer and Writer
Maddie Bassalik, Producer and Writer
Finn Wilson, Director
Quinn Davidson, Producer
Simone Werner, Producer and Writer
Darrel Creary, Producer
Wyatt Kopelman, Producer and Writer
Derryl Barnes, Writer
Harvey Duplock, Writer
Regina Potenza, Writer
Andrew Klein, Writer
Melanie Lowe, Writer
A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness) - New York University
Rishabh Jain, Director, Producer and Writer
Culture War - Ringling College of Art and Design
Celi Mitidieri, Director, Producer and Writer
Milena Montero, Producer
Shattered Expectations - New York University
Crispin Kerr-Dineen, Director, Producer and Writer
SportsDesk - University of Miami
Morgan Champey, Producer
Delanie Haddad, Director and Producer
Taryn Jacobs, Producer
Wrigley Kordt, Writer
Jake Baum, Writer
Andrew Klein, Producer and Writer
Mia Housman, Writer
Derryl Barnes, Producer
Annie Watson, Producer
Billie Brightman, Producer
Jadyn Cohee, Writer
SportsDesk: The Magazine Edition - University of Miami
Morgan Champey, Producer
Delanie Haddad, Director
Taryn Jacobs, Director
Olivia Howell, Producer and Writer
Manny Naccarato, Producer
Ryan Marshall, Producer
Daniel Toll, Producer
Jake Baum, Writer
Ethan Gany, Writer
Syracuse Women's Basketball vs. Northeastern Pregame Show -
Audrey Glynn, Producer
Caleb Jaramillo, Director
Terence Murphy, Writer
The Foundation also named the recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, which rewards a student-produced project that best portrays disability issues or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition. The winning piece for 2025 is titled Lola by Grace Hanna (director), Duke Yang (writer) and Uloaku Anyiam-Osigme (producer) from the American Film Institute (AFI). Lola is a heartwarming dramatic piece about Tessie, a 13-year-old science prodigy who embarks on a daring journey into her grandmother's (Lola's) mind to retrieve her precious memories before Alzheimer's disease erases them forever.
During the show the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will also be awarded to a College Television Award project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.
In addition, attending student nominees will participate in two days of professional development events with media and industry leaders prior to the awards show and a special screening of their projects for Television Academy members.
"Each year, the College Television Awards showcases the outstanding work of students from colleges and universities across the nation," said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "The level of creativity, storytelling and production quality in this year's submissions is a testament to the talent of these emerging content creators and the bright future of television."
