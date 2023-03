44 – THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Hollywood

Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts (YADA), which has been offering comprehensive theatrical training to youth in Los Angeles for 25 years, is currently presenting a new show for families, Rockin' Awesome Improv Show, running on Saturdays at 11am with free tickets available through May 20 (no performance on April 15).

March 3, 2023

In celebration of 90 years of living pictures at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, the organization has cracked open its archives to highlight some major historical moments from its timeline. For the month of March in honor of Women's History Month, the Festival is recognizing some of the remarkable women who have helped shape the organization into the iconic, award-winning organization it is today.