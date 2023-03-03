44 – THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Hollywood
T.J. Wilkins (NBC’s “The Voice”) stars as Barack Obama and Shanice (Award-winning R&B artist – “I Love Your Smile” and OWN’s “Flex & Shanice”) stars as Michelle Obama.
Eli Bauman, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, MB Artists, and Michael Donovan will present the return of 44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden). The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by Eli Bauman("NBC's Maya & Marty"), with additional songs co-written by Eli Bauman and Jon "Bowzer" Bauman (Sha Na Na). Eli directs a cast of 11 starring T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as Barack Obama and Shanice (Award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as Michelle Obama. Performances run from April 19 to May 20, 2023, with the official opening on Thursday, April 20. The five-week limited engagement will play at The Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd.). Tickets are now on sale at 44ObamaMusical.com and BourbonRoomHollywood.com.
Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...
The entire political world is buzzing about 44! Barack Obama exclaims, "Of all the musicals about my Presidency, this is one of them." Alex Jones raves, "The Radical Left Deep State White Woke-er Globalist Cabal has done it again!" And Bill Clinton moans, "I came. I saw. I came."
So, if you enjoy good music, and love Freedom, do your patriotic duty and see 44.
If not for yourself, for your country...
"I am thrilled that '44' is returning for a second term at the Bourbon Room, located in the Globalist Gomorrah of Hollywood, California. Our first run was limited to eight shows, but much like Senator Lindsey Graham, the last four were total sellouts," said Eli Bauman, creator of 44. "This time around, we're expanding to a five-week run, and I am thrilled to be re-electing this incredibly talented cast, starting with T.J. Wilkins as Barack Hussein Obama, and Shanice - a woman who requires only one name - as First Lady Michelle. So, bring your friends, bring your mom, bring your aunties, even bring your co-workers who don't bother you, for an epic night of music, comedy, and craziness."
The cast for 44, led by Wilkins and Shanice, include Kevin Bailey (Broadway's The Lion King - Original Company;Broadway's Annie Get Your Gun) as John Boehner, Larry Cedar (HBO's "Deadwood;" Reprise's She Loves Me - Ovation Award-winner) as Mitch McConnell, Chad Doreck (Off-Broadway's Altar Boyz; ICT's Robber Bridegroom)as Joe Biden, Kelley Dorney (Ahmanson Theatre's The Secret Garden; 3D Theatrical's A Gentleman's Guide to Murder) as Hillary Clinton, Kitten Kuroi (Grammy Award-winning vocal artist) as Voice of the People, Jane Papageorge (The Old Globe's Kiss Me Kate; NoHo Arts Center's Scary Musical) as Sarah Palin, Dino Shorté (Netflix's "The Upshaws;" Fox's "Wanda at Large" ) as Herman Cain, Jeff Sumner (The Hollywood Bowl's Annie; ICT's The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Lindsay Graham, and Michael Uribes (Skylight Theatre's Bronco Billy - The Musical; A Noise Within's Man of La Mancha) as Ted Cruz.
Understudies for 44 include Summer Nicole Greer as Michelle Obama and Voice of the People and Jenna Pastuszek as Hillary Clinton and Sarah Palin.
The band for 44 features music director, music co-producer & keyboards - Anthony "Brew" Brewster; drums - Phillip "Fish" Fisher; bass - Corey Cofield; guitar - Conrad Bauer; keyboards - Greg Raymond; and piano - Jon "Bowzer" Bauman.
44 will play at The Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028). The five-week limited engagement runs from April 19 to May 20, 2023, with the press opening on Thursday, April 20. The performance schedule is Wednesday through Saturday. All performances are at 7:00 p.m. Note: There will be no performance on Saturday, May 13. Tickets start at $35.00 and are available at 44ObamaMusical.com or BourbonRoomHollywood.com. Note: A $25 minimum spend per person for food and/or drink is required in addition to the ticket purchase. Seating is assigned; and the doors open at 5:00 p.m. for seating and dinner. For general information or to plan your visit to The Bourbon Room Hollywood, please visit BourbonRoomHollywood.com.
ELI BAUMAN (Music, Lyrics and Book / Director) was born and raised in Los Angeles to his mother Mary, a therapist for special needs children, and father, Jon, also known as "Bowzer" from the retro 50's nostalgia TV show/most random band to play Woodstock, "Sha Na Na." After enduring this not remotely strange childhood, Eli graduated from Columbia University with a degree in English and Creative Writing. Upon graduation, Eli toured the country with his father, singing in casinos ranging from the 10,000 seat "Mohegan Sun Arena" to the utterly depressing "Boomtown Casino" in Biloxi, Mississippi. After moving back to LA in 2007 to pursue a career in Hollywood, Eli gave up the glamorous world of television production for the even more glamorous world of political campaigning, moving to Las Vegas' largest and hottest county to organize for radical fringe candidate, Barack Obama, whom we've never heard from since. After the campaign, Eli coordinated Veteran's Affairs for Obama's 2009 Inaugural Committee and interned for ABC's "Special Investigative Unit," where he was shoved by disgraced bamboozler, Bernie Madoff. Later, Eli transitioned back to scripted television, writing episodes of FX's "Lights Out" and NBC's "Prime Suspect," before moving onto variety television, including the Emmy's, the ESPY's, the Emmy nominated "ACLU: Stand For Rights with Tom Hanks" and the Writer's Guild Award nominated "Maya and Marty" with Maya Rudolph and Martin Short. Most recently, Eli has entered the highly lucrative world of musical theater - the culmination of those efforts you are witnessing tonight - and contributed material to the fraudulently "won" Biden campaign. Eli resides in Los Angeles with his wonderful and far more talented wife, Joanna, their spectacular daughter, Ivy, their newly-arrived sweetheart of a son, Charlie, and their old toothless dog, Leon.