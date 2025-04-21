44 - THE OBAMA MUSICAL to Return to LA and Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



44 -THE OBAMA MUSICAL will return for second terms, first returning to the Kirk Douglas Theatre from May 2 – June 22, 2025. It will then return to Chicago to play at The Studebaker Theater in the historic Fine Arts Building, August 23 – September 21, 2025.

44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. 44 is written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman, and is produced by Bauman alongside his partner and fellow Lead Producer, Monica Saunders-Weinberg (Hana Black Productions), in association with Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Conrad Bauer, and Shanice & Kerry Gordy.

Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

Selling out runs in L.A., New York City, and Chicago during the Democratic National Convention, 44 – THE OBAMA MUSICAL quickly proved to be a must-see show, drawing in audiences that included Stevie Wonder, Martin Short, Larry David, Congressman Adam Schiff, Martin Lawrence, Cheyenne Jackson, Wanda Sykes, Charlemagne Tha God, Tobey Maguire, Dionne Warwick, Bill Burr, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The Chicago Tribune said, “44 is smart, sophisticated satire, a hilarious spoof R&B musical stocked with top-drawer talent and comedic invention with Broadway-caliber singing from the three hilarious leads and a chic, uber-cool vibe.”

Following its first L.A. run in 2023, 44 took home seven BroadwayWorld L.A. Awards, including Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Direction of a Musical (Eli Bauman), Best Lead Performer of a Musical (T.J. Wilkins), Best Supporting Performer of a Musical (Chad Doreck), Best Musical Direction (Anthony Brewster) and Best Choreography (Miss James Alsop).

The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign organizer Eli Bauman ("NBC's Maya & Marty"). This brilliantly funny musical stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice (award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as ‘Michelle Obama’ and Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden' with Audri Bartholomew (u/s Voice of the People & Michelle Obama), Larry Cedar (Mitch McConnell), Summer Collins (Sarah Palin), Summer Nicole Greer (Voice of the People, u/s Michelle Obama), Lord Kraven (u/s Cain, Brother Abe Lincoln, Obama) Jevon McFerrin (Brother Abe Lincoln), Jenna Pastuszek (Hillary Clinton), Dino Shorté (Herman Cain), Chelsea Morgan Stock (u/s Clinton, Palin), Jeff Sumner (Lindsey Graham), Michael Uribes (Ted Cruz), and Ryan Williams (u/s Biden, McConnell, Graham, Cruz).

44 will feature legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as “The Andrew Jackson Five” with Anthony “Brew” Brewster (keyboards), Phillip “Fish” Fisher (drums), Corey Cofield (bass), Conrad Bauer (guitar), and Greg Raymond (keyboards). The music supervisor is Wilkie Ferguson.



