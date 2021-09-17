24th Street, The Wallis Release Audio Theater Recording Of RAPUNZEL ALONE

A fully-produced, stand-alone audio theater recording of Rapunzel Alone by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Kenny (Walking the Tightrope) is being released in advance of the world premiere production that will be presented live-in-performance next spring.

The live performances, presented by 24th Street Theatre in association with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, will take place March 12 through March19 at The Wallis, followed by a six-week run, March 26 through May 1, at 24th Street. The audio recording will be available for free listening beginning Friday, Oct. 1 at www.thewallis.org/rapunzel.



Commissioned by 24th Street Theatre, Rapunzel Alone is a sophisticated reimagining of the classic fairy tale that is geared for adults and children alike.



It's 1944 and bombs are falling in London. With her mum and dad on the front line, Lettie is evacuated to the country, where she finds refuge on Miss Pearce's farm. But at what price? Is finding safety for a 12-year-old, mixed-race city girl in a rural, homogenous community akin to isolating her in a tower?



"When Mike and I first envisioned the play, we wanted to address the increasing isolation felt by young people as a result of social media," says Devine. "Then the pandemic hit, and the whole world fell into loneliness and isolation. Our message is how the consoling power of connection heals the agony of isolation."



The audio recording features the voices of Rayna Campbell, Brian Inerfeld, Jay McAdams and Feyisola Soetan and is narrated, irresistibly, by the playwright himself. It is co-directed by 24th Street Theatre artistic director Debbie Devine and Jesús Castaños Chima, who will also co-direct the on-stage productions in 2022. Original music is composed by Bradley Brough. Audio production, sound design and Foley are by multiple award-winning audio producer Jeff Gardner.



A supplemental art project created by local Los Angeles high school student Leah Abazari under the mentorship of Emmy nominated designer Matthew G. Hill will be available to download alongside the play. "Lettie's Journal," a hauntingly beautiful visual record of the character's experiences - from waving goodbye to her mum at the train station, to her isolation and loneliness on the farm - can be viewed before, during or after hearing the play in order to deepen the listening experience.



"We are very pleased to be sharing such a beautiful audio recording as a wonderful preview of the live performance here at The Wallis next year," says Wallis artistic director Paul Crewes. "This project and its approach to the retelling of this classic story are as impressive as the people involved in creating it."



24th Street Theatre is a multiple award-winning professional theater company best known for producing emotionally rich and provocative productions for families.



The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and International Artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences.



Rapunzel Alone can be enjoyed by adults and kids aged 7 and up.