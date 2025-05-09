2025 HOLLY WEIRD FESTIVAL Lineup Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 7th annual Holly Weird Film Festival has announced the lineup for the 2025 season. Celebrating true original underground filmmaking, Holly Weird celebrates and showcases independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or an avant-garde challenge to what is expected or accepted. The festival is making it's mission to showcase the work of filmmakers who defy independent visions.

"It's important for original underground filmmakers to have a venue to share their work with the world", says the festival's founder, award-winning underground filmmaker Jack Truman. "As a filmmaker, I know how hard it is for underground filmmakers to make their movie. It's important for them to share their art. I'm proud of the diversity in this year's lineup. Films are from around world. There is an audience out there that is hungry for true, original independent film that defies the norm. We're focused on the unique and innovative, and are thrilled to bring the other side of film to the entertainment capital of the world".

14 films from around the world were selected for the 2025 season from over 400 submissions worldwide. Included are short and feature narrative, documentary and experimental films. The range of countries selected include Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Some of the films to be included is the feature film "Meathook", and short films "The Outhouse", "As a Rake" and "Twisting".

May's in-person festival event will take place on June 15th at The Good Nite in North Hollywood, California.

"We have an electric lineup of amazing films scheduled for this season", states Truman. "These films will shock the world".

More about the festival can be found on the Holly Weird FilmFreeway page at https://filmfreeway.com/HollyWeirdFilmFestival .

OFFICIAL SELECTIONS for HOLLY WEIRD 2025:

Shorts:

The Outhouse - Jack Truman (5 Minutes) (Missouri)

Twisting - Greg Hatum (3 Minutes) (Maryland)

Bless You - Jaimie Malone (2 Minutes) (Missouri)

Arthur Ave. - Joey Medina (8 Minutes) (California)

On Halloween Night - Matthew Speak (9 Minutes) (California)

Chimera - Lees Duggan (9 Minutes) (California)

This is Not - Slawomir Milewski (4 Minutes) (United Kingdom)

As a Rake - Amy Whittenberger (10 Minutes) (California)

A Canadian Weresphynx in London, Ohio - Joe Wilson (9 Minutes) (Pennslyvania)

Young Phil - James Thomer (15 Minutes) (California)

Frog - Hattie Greenwood (2 Minutes) (United Kingdom)

The Dance of the Nain Rouge - Eric Millikin (3 Minutes) (Maryland)

Cakes - Johnny Herbin (2 Minutes) (United Kingdom)

The Deeply Personal Anecdotes of the Honey Rider - C.C. Dyer (13 Minutes) (California)

Feature Film:

Meathook - Jermey Ashley (102 Minutes) (California)

