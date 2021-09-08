2021 Burbank International Film Festival Launches With Celebrities And Award-winning Toastmaster Jeff Rector

Award-winning Toastmaster Jeff Rector, of Toastmasters International District 52, is inviting film industry professionals and film enthusiasts to secure their VIP All-Access Passes to the Festival Screenings, Red Carpet Events, Parties and Closing Night Dinner & Gala Awards Show. The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) is celebrating its 13th anniversary in the "Media Capital of the World."

"We are very excited to be able to screen live again at the Burbank AMC 16 Theatres, and to bring filmmakers from around the world together to share their art, ideas, and to create future collaborations," says Toastmaster Jeff Rector, President and Director of BIFF. "From the speech I present on Opening Night, to writing, producing and hosting the two-hour Closing Night Gala and Awards Show, the knowledge and experience I've acquired from being a Toastmasters International member have been invaluable."

Emily Bridges, daughter of actor Beau Bridges ("The Fabulous Baker Boys"), will be presented with the President's Innovation Award for her film, "Acting: The First Six Lessons," which she co-wrote with Beau.

BIFF will also be presenting the Annual Garry Marshall Spirit Award, and will also be paying tribute to the Bridges Family (Lloyd, Beau, Jeff, Jordan, and Emily), celebrating three generations of actors. Other celebrity participants include Priscilla Presley, Natasha Henstridge ("Species," "The Whole Nine Yards," "The Whole Ten Yards"), Rico Rodriguez ("Modern Family"), and Nigel Gibbs ("Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul") to name just a few.

WHEN AND WHERE:

2021 Burbank International Film Festival

Dates: September 9 - 12, 2021

Location: Burbank AMC 16 Theaters 125 E. Palm Ave. Burbank, CA 91502

For more information, please visit https://www.burbankfilmfest.org/