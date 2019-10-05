Second City Hollywood Announces 2019 Bob Curry Fellowship Cast

2019 Bob Curry Fellows to Perform Showcase at Second City Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA (August 2019) - On October 17th, the 2019 Bob Curry Fellows will share their talents in the first of three performances.

Under the direction of Martin Garcia, this two act show features an unforgettable evening featuring Second City archive scenes, original characters, improv and a night full of unexpected laughs and surprises. THE BOB CURRY SHOWCASE is directed by Martin Garcia, assistant directed by Lorna Silva, features Tony Gonzalex as the musical director, and produced by Carrie-ann Pishnak and Nancy Hayden. The showcase will debut at the Los Angeles Diversity Comedy in Festival!

THE BOB CURRY SHOWCASE highlights sixteen of the best and brightest new voices in comedy: Bobby August, Mayur Chauhan, Quincy Cho, Rosena Cornet, Alex Dominguez, Tiwana Floyd, Teri Gamble, Serenity Garcia, Tress Glenn, Jeremy Harlin Davis, Xchel

Hernandez-Zendejas, Farbod Kadkhoda, Josephine Leffner, David Luna, Oscar Ramirez, and Kaye Winks.

Audiences can enjoy the show at the Los Angeles Diversity Comedy in Festival on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 PM and additionally on

October 21 and 28 at 8pm. All performances will be at The Second City Hollywood located at 6560 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028.

Tickets are $10 at secondcity.com or 323.464.8542. Industry and press comps are available by emailing theatre.la@secondcity.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You