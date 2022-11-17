Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Inland Pacific Ballet's NUTCRACKER Returns To The IE With Special Guest Soloists

Performances run December 3-18.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Inland Pacific Ballet's NUTCRACKER Returns To The IE With Special Guest Soloists

Experience the magic of the holidays with family and friends at southern California's most spectacular production of The Nutcracker from critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet. The Nutcracker comes to life in this magnificent ballet with beautiful sets, dazzling costumes, Tchaikovsky's classic score, and more than 80 dancers on stage. This annual holiday favorite tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve, and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, falling snow, a fantastic dream with battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, gingerbread characters, and the delightful Sugar Plum Fairy stir the imagination. This is family entertainment at its best.

In addition to IPB's Company of professional dancers, the diverse cast includes a total of 90 youth between the ages of 6-18 who come primarily from the IPB Academy, and reside in local communities such as San Dimas, Chino, Glendora, Claremont, Montclair, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Chino Hills, Corona, Redlands, Lake Forest, and Banning, among others.

This year's performances will also feature several professional guest artists including Mira Nadon of Claremont, who was an IPB Academy student and is now a soloist with the New York City Ballet, performing as the Dew Drop Fairy during the weekend of December 10-11 at Lewis Family Playhouse. Fredrick Eric Davis, former principal dancer and guest artist with the Dance Theatre of Harlem, will be featured in performances at the Fox Performing Arts Center alternating as Cavalier and Spanish Dancer. Katia Raj of New York will perform as the Dew Drop Fairy during December 3-4 performances at Lewis Family Playhouse, and then takes on the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy at the Fox Performing Arts Center performances. Gustavo Ramriez Rojas of Ballet Fantastique will perform the Arabian dance and as the Cavalier, partnering with Katia Raj, during the performances at Fox Performing Arts Center.

Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

· Saturday, December 3: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, December 4: 2 p.m.

· Saturday, December 10: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, December 11: 2 p.m.

Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

· Saturday, December 17: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, December 18: 2:00 p.m.




