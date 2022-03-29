VIDEO: See a Sneak Peek of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL at the John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater is presenting A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL through Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Watch a sneak peek below!

Based on Chazz Palminteri's classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is Directed and Choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney's The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, Daryl Roth Theater, The Public Theater Joe's Pub, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks & The Mint Theater.

The Creative Team includes BENJAMIN STAYNER (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Peter Fogel (Wig Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), WOJCIK CasTING TEAM (Casting Directors), CHELSEY STEINMETZ (Production Stage Manager), MEGAN ROSENBERG (assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

The cast of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL features Mike Cefalo as CALOGERO (Engeman Theater: Newsies; National Tours: The Band's Visit; Off-Broadway: A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine; Regional: Wagon Wheel, Playhouse Stage Co, Beck Center, Forestburgh Playhouse, and The American Theatre; TV/Film: "Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins"), Mike Keller as SONNY (Regional: Axelrod PAC, LaTea Theatre, and St. Luke's Theater; TV/Film: "On The Rocks," "Hustlers," "Girl Most Likely," "Crowd Dating," "FBI, Blue Bloods," "The Blacklist," "Law & Order: Organized Crime," "Godfather of Harlem," "The Plot Against America," "Madam Secretary," "Bull," "Younger," "Daredevil," "Ray Donovan," and "30 Rock"), Charlie Marcus as LORENZO (Broadway: A Bronx Tale, A Chorus Line and Peter Pan; Off-Broadway: The Wild Party (Lippa), and MACKENZIE MEADOWS as JANE (Regional: American Ballet Theatre, The Kennedy Center, and James Madison University).

Also featured are Mike Backes as Rudy The Voice, Michael Barra as Jojo The Whale, Martin Bonventre as Frankie Coffeecake, Christopher Deprophetis as Tony Ten To Two, Yasir Muhammad as Tyrone, Jesse Sharp as Eddie The Mush And Shaina Vencel as Rosina.

The ensemble includes Cate Benioff, Michael Deaner, Tyler Dema, Steven Gagliano, Bryson Jackson, Jasmine Lawrence, Nia Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillip, Frankie Rocco, EMILY ANN STYS and John Zamborsky.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Photo Credit: John W. Engeman Theater