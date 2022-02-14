VIDEO: Kevin O'Neill Issues Video Update On John W. Engeman Theater

Watch as Executive Producer Kevin O'Neill gives an update on air filtration and the upcoming season at The John W. Engeman Theater! The venue has replaced all their air filtration systems, and has gone to great measures that exceed the state and CDC guidelines using MERV-16 filters.

O'Neill also provided an updated on season ticket renewals, noting that due to the two month delay of the current season, renewals will begin in March.

The upcoming season events include:

A Bronx Tale

March 24 - May 8, 2022

Based on Chazz Palminteri's classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A BRONX TALE is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

Kinky Boots

May 19 - July 3, 2022

KINKY BOOTS is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the Tony® Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, this 'dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! It's the ultimate fun night out for everyone to experience the energy, joy and laughter of this dazzling show.



On Your Feet!

July 14 - August 28, 2022

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, 1-2-3, Live For Loving You, Conga, and many more.