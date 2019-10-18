Theatre And Live Music To Jumpstart The Holiday Season At The New Vibe Lounge

Theatre and live music will jumpstart the holiday season at the New Vibe Lounge in Rockville Centre Long Island, beginning on the weekend of November 15 through 17.

Billing the weekend as A November To Remember, the popular nightclub and lounge will present two major entertainment events that will serve as its introduction to the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays to follow.

On Friday November 15, live music will return to The Vibe when the popular, award winning Derrick Barnett and The Statement Band kick off a month long concert residency at the club. The band will present their live music show for four consecutive Fridays starting at 7pm weekly, from November 15 through Friday December 6.

Then on Sunday November 17 at 7pm, fast rising actor James Duke Walker -who has appeared on television's Diabolical and who will shortly be seen in season three of the Emmy winning The Marvelous Mrs Maisel- will lead the cast of Dennis McIntyre's Off Broadway police drama Split Second. The play will be presented as a one time only staged reading and will be directed by award winning producer and playwright David Heron.

For the remainder of the year following the November15 weekend, The Vibe will be presenting a series of holiday events and theme parties leading up to 2020.

According to Heron, whose company Sure Thing PR is co producing the events at The Vibe, "The team at Vibe is using the holiday season to say a huge thank you to all the patrons who have supported us throughout 2019 and over the years. Due to popular demand, the club has recently added new opening hours and is now open every Thursday from 4pm to midnight, as well as on Friday and Saturday. We will be adding more days over time. And from November 15 through the end of the year, there will be weekly events at Vibe that will appeal to a wide cross section of our fans and give them the opportunity to ring in the New Year in style. It will be a November to Remember and a really exciting December as well."

Lead by the legendary Jamaican born singer, songwriter and musician Derrick Barnett, Derrick Barnett and the Statement Band is one of the most renowned and celebrated live music bands in the eastern USA. The band has toured worldwide performing as the backing band for the likes of Yellow Man, Toots Hibbert, Marcia Griffiths and Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers among others. Barnett himself has also worked with some of the biggest names in popular music including Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill and more.

Dennis McIntyre's Split Second was a major Off Broadway hit in the early 1980's. It tells the story of an african american NYPD police officer who shoots and kills a caucasian car thief during an altercation, and must then decide how he will explain the incident to those closest to him.

Tickets for both events will go on sale shortly.

The New Vibe Lounge is located at 60 North Park Avenue in Rockville Centre Long Island, 11570. Opening hours are Thursdays from 4pm to 12 midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm to 4am.

For further information contact 424 -256- 6574.

PHOTO- Actor James Duke Walker





