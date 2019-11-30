The Como Brothers Perform Their Release A Month Singles Live in New York City

The Como Brothers, Matthew and Andrew, are releasing a new, original song every thirty days. Their self-produced music has an organic, pop-rock sound culminating in hundreds of thousands of streams on the music industry's biggest platforms. The brothers latest monthly releases include Money, Take Me Home, Shooting Star and I See Something. They continued to maintain their momentum with the anticipated releases of Cheap Talk on November 19th, followed by Twisted (ft. Sam Woolf) in the beginning of January 2020 and Lovely Molly in February 2020. All their songs are accompanied by a music or lyric video which can be found on their YouTube page. Individually, Matthew and Andrew bring their own flare, but together, they are an ideal mixture of timeless and contemporary which attracts the ears of many listeners.

The Como Brothers have a Patreon page where followers can see and hear exclusive content that is not available anywhere else. Their music is worth the listen. Dedication to organic instrumentation and original lyrics are rare in today's musical landscape. Their songs range in genre-a testament to not only their versatility as musicians, but their ingenuity.

Money is a belt-out ensuing, pop and hip-hop inspired song about life's common struggle. Take Me Home is an organic, upbeat tribute to their beloved hometown. Shooting Star is an edgy and infectious, pop-rock song about following your dreams and I See Something a flowing love ballad. Whether it be a ballad or a rocker, their songs are deftly-produced, layered and smooth.

The Como Brothers are refreshingly simple. Listen to their music and you will hear an organic yet polished sound, two brothers who have unique yet universal stories and the talent to communicate them. Stay tuned for their constant new releases which can be found on all major platforms. Visit comobrothers.com for tour dates and social media handles. See them live in New York City at the famed Rockwood Music Hall on December 7th. Follow the link for tickets to the show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-como-brothers-tickets-78035601585





