The Argyle Theatre to Present MAMMA MIA!

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, will present the Broadway hit Mamma Mia! written by Catherine Johnson with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Mamma Mia! begins performances on March 17 in advance of its opening night on March 19 running through May 1, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

"The phenomenon that is Mamma Mia comes to Babylon and The Argyle Theatre. Come dance, sing and rock out with this wonderfully infectious cast who are having the time of their lives. We've waited a long time to bring this joyous show to our stage and this is the perfect time for our audiences to celebrate." Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast Julie Cardia (Broadway: Les Miserables) as Donna, Gina Milo (Broadway: Les Miserables) as Tanya, Jaelle Laguerre (Regional: A Christmas Carol) as Rosie, Benjamin Eakeley (Broadway: She Loves Me) as Sam, James Donegan (New York: Forbidden Broadway) as Harry Bright, Mark Woodard (Regional: 42nd Street) as Bill, Anna Catherine Smith (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Sophie Sheridan, Aidan Cole (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Sky, Matthew Rafanelli (Argyle's The Little Mermaid) as Eddie, Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Footloose) as Pepper, Courtney Fekete (Argyle's Legally Blonde) as Lisa, Trinity Mikel as Ali, with Sergio Dijiani (International: The Phantom of the Opera), Logan Dolence (Regional: What a Wonderful World), Melissa Goldberg (Regional: Newsies. Argyle's Elf), Ashley Gale Munzek (Metropolitan Opera:Turando), Livvie Hirshfield, Kwasi Perry (Asian Tour: Dreamgirls), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Argyle's Cabaret), and Bryce Colby Vaewsorn (National Tour: Escape to Margaritaville)

The creative team includes Set Design by Tim Golebiewski, Lighting Design by John Burkland, Costume Design by Matthew Solomon, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., Prop Design by Courtney Alberto, Music Coordinator is Russell Brown, Associate Costume Designer is Amy Pinto. The Production Stage Manager is Daniel Schultz with Assistant Stage Manager Kenneth Kyle Martinez. Covid Safety Managers are Dana Aveta, Callie Hester, Emily Todt. The Production Coordinator is Alison Savino. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Mamma Mia! priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

Mamma Mia! will play Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM (added performance on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 PM).