THE MUSICAL BOX PERFORMS GENESIS LIVE is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present The Musical Box Performs Genesis Live, appearing on Wednesday, June 18 at 8PM.

Tickets are $46 - $76 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 10:00AM.

A haunting album cover reveals the unique and dramatic world of Genesis on stage, released as Genesis Live (1973). The show would include songs from "Nursery Cryme," "Foxtrot" - Genesis' latest album - but also rarities the band would never perform again.

The audience would witness for the first time Peter Gabriel's antics and mysterious costumes adorning "Supper's Ready," Genesis' masterpiece. This show has acquired a cult-like following amongst Genesis fans and is considered the quintessential early Genesis performance. Genesis Live was recorded at De Montfort Hall in Leicester England on February 25, 1973.

50 years later, The Musical Box, internationally renowned for its historical accuracy, presents the original Genesis Live performance in painstaking detail and offers an evening of time travel.

