Summer Concert Series Announced At Engeman Theater In Northport

Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Summer Concert Series at the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport.

Featuring over 20 live events, most notably Broadway talent, including Rent star Adam Pascal, as well as comedy nights throughout July and August, consider this eclectic calendar of events a warm-up before the full-scale main stage musicals begin again this September. For full descriptions, dates, and times, visit www.engemantheater.com

The series begins with award-winning cabaret and jazz artist Carole J. Bufford honoring songstresses Janis Joplin, Dusty Springfield, Tina Turner, Carole King, Lesley Gore, Dionne Warwick, Cher and more in her solo show YOU DON'T OWN ME: FEARLESS FEMALES OF THE '60s & '70s. July 10 at 8:00 PM

Next up, Klea Blackhurst's celebrated show pays homage to the greatest Broadway performer of all time: Ethel Merman in EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW: A TRIBUTE TO Ethel Merman. July 11 at 2:00 PM

Laugh away your 2020 blues with Long Island funnyman headliner Joe DeVito (July 24) and a rotating roster of to-be-announced hilarious comedians at COMEDY NIGHT AT THE ENGEMAN. July 15 at 7:00 PM, July 24 at 7:00 PM, and August 26 at 8:00 PM

From Garland to Gaga, from Stevie Nicks to Gloria Estefan, from Kristin Chenoweth to Edith Piaf, experience a triumphant evening of song as Broadway powerhouse Kelli Rabke celebrates legendary ladies who may have been short in height but tall in talent. TINY GIANTS: PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA WITH Kelli Rabke. July 16 at 8:00 PM

Hitched in 2014, Broadway's Kelli Barrett & Jarrod Spector present FUNNY HOW IT HAPPENS, an intimate look at the uncanny parallels and make-it-or-break-it moments throughout their careers features pop favorites and iconic songs from their Broadway musicals while offering an inside (and often hilarious) scoop on what life is really like as a married Broadway power couple. July 17 at 8:00 PM

HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN: AN AFTERNOON OF UPLIFTING SONGS + STORIES STARRING Analisa Leaming WITH SPECIAL GUEST Nic Rouleau. Last seen on the John W. Engemanas Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins and on Broadway in School of Rock and the 2017 Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler, Analisa Leaming has been praised for her "graceful, charming stage presence..." (Kansas City Star) and her captivating, versatile singing voice, which have resulted in outstanding performances in musical and concert settings. July 18 at 2:00 PM

A BAND CALLED HONALEE is a modern-day folk trio inspired by the legacy of Peter, Paul & Mary, and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, The Mamas & The Papas, The Byrds, Simon & Garfunkel, and others from the 1960s folk rock era. Their mission is to share this uniquely American music with new audiences, while rekindling the passion of life-long fans. July 22 at 8:00 PM

FEELS LIKE HOME with Tina Scariano pays tribute to artists such as Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, and Whitney Houston. "Tina's voice is like a warm blanket and her vibrato will soothe your soul!" July 23 at 8:00 PM

With incredible songs like "Feelin' Good," "Come Fly With Me," "Home," "Just Haven't Met You Yet" and many more, SHADES OF BUBLE brings the swinging standards and pop hits of this modern-day Sinatra to the stage in an unforgettable concert event. Accompanied by a full jazz orchestra, this powerhouse group will be heating up the Engeman stage in an evening not-to-be-missed! July 25 at 2:00 PM

JERSEY BOYS & GIRLS is a musical extravaganza honoring the iconic artists from the Garden State: Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, the Four Seasons, Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Lesley Gore and more. Expect hits like "Fly Me To The Moon," "That's Life!," "I Will Always Love You," "What the World Needs Now," and more. August 5 and 6 at 8:00 PM

SEEGER TO SPRINGSTEEN will transport you back to the days when every song was a sing-along. Join Max and friends as they play favorites from Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, The Eagles, and more. This is the music you grew up with, and the music that will continue to inspire the world for generations to come. August 7 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM and August 8 at 2:00 PM

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney are not only knights - they also happen to be three of the most successful songwriters of all time. MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS honors their lasting musical influence with songs like "Memory," "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "The Phantom of the Opera,""Circle of Life," " Your Song," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Yesterday" and many more! August 12 and 13 at 8:00 PM

Adam Pascal: SO FAR. Join us for an evening of songs, stories, questions and answers in an intimate acoustic retrospective of the career of Adam Pascal, star of Broadway's RENT, Aida, Memphis, Chicago and more! August 14 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM

BETTE, BABS, AND BEYOND. Here comes a roof-raising tribute to the legendary ladies of music including Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Janis Joplin, and more. August 15 at 2:00 PM

Get ready to rock and roll down memory lane with ROCK 'N RADIO: MUSIC'S BIGGEST HITS. An evening of chart-topping hits from the greatest names in music history including Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Gloria Gaynor, James Taylor, Elton John, and Adele just to name a few. August 19 at 8:00 PM

Songs from your favorite standards, musicals, and operas are given a fresh spin to keep you enchanted and bewildered. Deemed "truly spellbinding" by NiteLife Exchange, don't miss WITCHES AND DIVAS WITH CHRISTINA PECCE. August 20 at 8:00 PM

YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND: MUSIC OF THE BRILL BUILDING. The Brill Building was home to songwriters Carole King, Neil Sedaka, Lieber & Stoller, Neil Diamond, and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weill among others. The songs they wrote changed the sound of popular music and became some of the most iconic songs of all time. "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and "On Broadway" all came from the famed music factory. Multi-award winning vocalist Scott Coulter takes you on a journey into the music - and the stories - of the singers and the songs that defined a generation. August 21 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Jeremy Stolle is a current Phantom veteran with over a decade of experience wearing the mask. NO MORE TALK OF DARKNESS infuses Jeremy's unparalleled voice and extensive musicianship to create the ultimate celebration and electrifying spectacle of the Broadway mega musical. August 28 at 5:00 PM

THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. tells the "tail" of a mermaid who longs to be human and the prince who helps her achieve her dream. With popular sing-along songs such as "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," "Part of Your World," and "Poor Unfortunate Souls," this abbreviated version of the well-known Disney fable runs under 90 minutes and is appropriate for families and children of all ages. July 24 - August 29, 2021

Based on the 1980s cult classic movie of the same name, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL (High School Edition) is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. *Please note, this show contains very mature and sensitive subject matters and language and may not be suitable for all audience members. July 31 at 8:00 PM and August 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Tickets may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, by visiting www.engemantheater.com, or at the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.