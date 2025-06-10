South Shore Theatre Experience to Present WHERE WE'RE BORN by Lucy Thurber

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lindenhurst’s South Shore Theatre Experience will present Where We’re Born, Lucy Thurber’s gripping and intimate drama exploring identity, class and sexual politics. The production opens June 20, 2025, and marks a bold addition to South Shore’s 2025 season.

Beneath what may seem a familiar coming-of-age narrative lies a far more complex story. Lilly, a gifted college student begins attending a prestigious school. She returns to her working-class Massachusetts hometown on break —only to find herself pulled back into the emotional and ideological tensions she thought she’d left behind. As she reconnects with childhood friends and family, Lilly must confront shifting dynamics, latent desire and the unsettling realization that what once felt like home, no longer fits.

Set against a backdrop of inherited belief systems and subtle (and not-so-subtle) power struggles, Where We’re Born speaks to ongoing national conversations about who belongs, who decides, and what happens when one begins to break from the place that raised them.

First produced in 2003 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater as part of Thurber’s acclaimed Hill Town Plays cycle, this semi-autobiographical piece is strikingly resonant in today's divided sociopolitical landscape.

Starring: Rosie Collette, Rich Coraggio, John McGowan, Cadence Meier and Emily Vaeth. Directed by Thaddeus C. Plezia and Stage Managed by Indy Johnson.

Where We’re Born opens June 20, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now at South Shore Theatre Experience’s website or by contacting the box office directly.

