Review: WEST SIDE STORY at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre At CM Performing Arts Center

Launching a thrilling 53rd season, The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center presents a fantastic production of the timeless Tony Award-winning musical West Side Story. This classic tale, with a book by Arthur Laurents, reimagines Romeo and Juliet in a modern era. This gripping incarnation runs through September 8th at the charming Oakdale, Long Island, venue boasting a stellar, large cast that deliver exceptional performances.

The story, set in the 1950's, unfolds as Tony, a former member of the Jets gang, attempts to distance himself from his turbulent past while the gang continues without him. Meanwhile, the rival Sharks gang, led by Maria’s brother Bernardo, also make sure they hold their footing in the area. A fateful meeting of Tony and Maria at a school dance ignites a forbidden romance. Under the excellent direction of Martin A. Aviles, Louis Bianco V shines as Tony, and Laila Canelo dazzles as Maria. Together, they bring an extraordinary depth to the iconic Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim score.

Another standout performance comes from Camilla Montoya as Anita, Bernardo's girlfriend. Montoya, along with the ensemble of Sharks' girlfriends — including Briana Ude as Rosalia, Sapphyre Otero as Consuelo, Marilyn Parada as Teresita, Crystal Ishmael as Francisca, and Deana Naja as Estella — deliver a powerhouse rendition of "America." Their sassy, high-energy performance, choreographed by Daria DeGaetano, is a true highlight of the show. Equally memorable is the Jets’ hilarious rendition of "Gee, Officer Krupke," which has the audience in stitches with their clever impressions and comedic antics prompting near-constant laughter and enthusiastic applause.

On the creative team, John Mazzarella’s set skillfully accommodates the various locales to include the dramatic fight scenes, Maria's corner house, and the lively "Dance at the Gym" performance. The production is further enhanced by Ben Hegarty’s evocative lighting design and Ronald R. Green III’s striking costumes, creating a visually captivating experience.

And so, West Side Story at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center is indeed a resounding success. While the story may not be cheerful, its emotional intensity and the exceptional talent on display make it a production that deserves to be seen.

