TROJAN WOMEN Comes to Hofstra Drama

Hofstra University's Drama program presents Trojan Women at the Joan and Donald Schaeffer Black Box Theater, April 4-13, 2025. Euripedes' enduring tragedy portrays the ordeals and heartache of women left behind by war.

The play, first produced in 415 BC, recounts the fall of Troy, where the only survivors are mothers, wives, and daughters of the slain warriors. Having their lives reduced to grief and ashes, the women must carry on, discovering a well of strength within themselves and each other as they face unimaginable suffering.

Professor Royston Coppenger, director of Trojan Women, explained that in deciding this spring's performances, the drama faculty noted that the department had not presented a classical Greek play since 2014's Burial at Thebes.

"One of the things that we do since we're educating actors, designers, and directors is try to cover a wide variety of material and genres," he said. "We do not have a lot of information on how these ancient plays were originally produced and performed, and that is both an advantage and disadvantage. It leaves the works wide open to interpretation, and that's exciting."

The cast of 15 students has been in rehearsal five days a week to prepare for the Trojan Women's April 4th opening. The play features set design by Megan Croom '26, a BFA student in theater production. Associate Professor of Drama and Dance Pei-Chi Su is the creative force behind the modern costume design. Associate Professor of Drama and Dance Rychard Curtiss is designing the lighting and sound.

Trojan Women is the only surviving work of Euripides' Trojan trilogy, which included Alexander and Palamedes. Coppenger hopes the Hofstra community and the general public will make it a point to see the play.

"Trojan Women is not just a visit to the theater. It's an experience that offers insight to the workings of someone with a beautiful mind. I think people will enjoy this production and value the opportunity to see it."

The Joan and Donald Schaeffer Black Box Theater is located at Shapiro Family Hall on Hofstra's South Campus.

Show times for Trojan Women are Fridays, April 4 and 11, at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, April 5 and 12, at 8 p.m.; Sundays, April 6 and 13, at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, April 10, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the general public are $15 each. Members of the Hofstra community may reserve up to two free tickets. Purchase or reserve tickets online at www.hofstratickets.com. (Hofstra students, staff, and faculty need to log in to reserve free tickets.)

