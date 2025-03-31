Seven Dials Playhouse to Launch Inaugural Pride Season This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven Dials Playhouse is launching its inaugural Pride Season which will open this June; a programme of new work and returning hits, led by LGBTQIA+ artists, including a cowboy-clown mashup, a Celine Dion drag tribute, and a nature documentary cabaret exploring queer animal behaviour which features dolphin orgies, gay giraffes and intersex snails.

The Pride season spans absurdity, intimacy and celebration and marks the beginning of a bold new programming model at Seven Dials Playhouse - curated, collaborative, and rooted in artist support. This ambitious new chapter focuses on strengthening the theatre's commitment to artistic development with a carefully selected programming model and expanded support initiatives for theatre makers and performers.

PRIDE SEASON HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Jock Night

Tuesday 3rd - Sunday 15th June - The House

Following a critically acclaimed run in 2023, Hive North bring the Offie-nominated Jock Night back to Seven Dials Playhouse.

The ultimate after-party set in Manchester's hottest club night, Jock.

Meet Ben, a 40-something Victoria Wood fan looking for love, but surrounded by party boys who've never even heard of Mrs Overall.

Kam, a self-proclaimed 'fabulous and undetectable' hiding his struggles with addiction but being the life and soul of the party.

Russ, has thousands of Instagram followers but would rather be following Kam.

And Antony. At just 19 years old, just off the bus from Bury, thrown headfirst into a night he'll never forget.

BI-TOPIA

Tuesday 17th - Sunday 22nd June - The House

This is the first London run of the hit show directed by award winning Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE and written/performed by Northern theatre maker Sam Danson. BI-TOPIA was funded by Manchester Pride's Superbia Grant in 2023 and went on a regional tour in 2024. Rikki Beadle-Blair is credited with bringing Black, gay and working-class experiences to massive audiences, as writer and director of countless plays and films including Bashment (a play focusing on homophobic attitudes in the black community), Summer in London (the first theatrical production in the UK to have an all-transgender cast) and creating the pioneering 2001 TV show Metrosexuality on Channel 4.

BI-TOPIA is a coming-of-age story, exploring the highs and lows of the bisexual experience, bravely delving into under-represented links between poor mental health, sexuality and masculinity.

Join Sam, a self-confessed people-pleaser on the battlefield as he embarks on his biggest mission yet. Shame is coming in from the west and gay thoughts are sailing in from the east...this is War!

Queer Planet

Saturday 21st June - The House

One of last year's 7from7, Queer Planet combines stand-up comedy, parody songs and drag in the form of a nature documentary. Featuring dolphin orgies, intersex snails, gay giraffes; this is a romp through the animal kingdom, the queerest kingdom of them all.

Award-winning drag king and London's loveable nature boy, Bi-Curious George, invites you into a raucous celebration of queerness and the animal kingdom.

Previously performed at Southbank Centre, Soho Theatre and Kew Gardens, this show aims to shatter the heteronormative binaries through which we view the natural world; a love letter to nature that 'shines and shimmers in queer euphoria' (BingeFringe).

Moira Less: My Heart Will Go On - A Drag Celebration of Celine Dion

Thursday 19th- Friday 20th June - The House

With London's drag singing sensation, Moira Less, as your guide, we navigate Celine Dion's discography including hits such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now', 'The Power of Love' and the incomparable 'My Heart Will Go On'. You'll feel like you're on the Titanic with Celine herself (without the sinking, of course!).

With a voice that rivals even the original diva herself, Moira will leave you breathless and take you on a rollercoaster of emotions; her disarming charm and quick wit will leave you laughing one minute and cheering at the top of your lungs the next.

Moira Less was a finalist in Pride's Got Talent 2023, a semi-finalist of Drag Idol and winner of The Crown.

Lil Wenker: BANGTAIL

Thursday 12th June - The Pen

Baddest. Cowboy. Texas. These are just a few words to describe the Baddest Cowboy in Texas. Join Bangtail as he roots 'n toots from the mightiest mountains to the sauciest saloons. But what happens when a badder cowboy-er Texas-er rides into town and steals his title?

One of 2024's "7 from 7", this hour of unbridled cowboy clown chaos marks the first collaboration between Gaulier-trained clown Lil Wenker and award-winning director Cecily Nash to create the perfectly stupid marriage of American and British clowning. Sold out runs in New York, Minneapolis and Chicago.

Nominated for Best Variety Show (Leicester Comedy Festival) and Binge Fringe's Top Queer Comedians and Laura Awards Shortlist at Edinburgh Fringe.

FIRST LOOK: QUEER COMEDY IN THE MAKING

WORK-IN-PROGRESS SHOWS FROM LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Alongside the main programme, the Pride Season features a line-up of work-in-progress performances from LGBTQIA+ comedians and theatre-makers. Spanning everything from folk-horror parody to anarchic crowd work, these shows offer a first look at new material from some of the most exciting voices on the circuit.

Highlights include a surreal queer horror-comedy from Andrew Doherty, creator of Gay Witch Sex Cult and winner of the Brighton Fringe Comedy Award; a semi-scripted, kink-fuelled spin on John Robertson's signature crowd work; and Chortle 2025 "Hot Shot" Jessie Nixon, whose sharp bisexual observations come with the energy of a drunk girl hyping you up in a Wetherspoons toilet.

Andrew Doherty - (WIP)

Tuesday 3rd June - The Pen

Co-founder of sketch comedy duo Megan from HR, Andrew is a queer comedy writer and performer from Manchester. His first solo show 'Gay Witch Sex Cult'; a queer folk horror comedy won the Comedy Award at Brighton Fringe Festival and had sell out runs at VAULT Festival, Pleasance and Soho Theatre where it was extended due to popular demand. Now he invites audiences to an early incarnation of a brand new show.

John Robertson Plays with the Audience (WIP)

Wednesday 4th June - The Pen

Bisexual kink enthusiast and stand-up comedian John brings his new tour show for 2025 to Seven Dials Playhouse. Well known for his improv, mayhem, gaming comedy and anarchic crowd work, the UK's most manic comic presents his first ever (somewhat scripted) stand-up tour. Creator and performer of high-octane improvisation and game show The Dark Room.

Sharon Wanjohi (WIP)

Thursday 5th June - The Pen

Sharon Wanjohi is a queer British Kenyan comedian, who's been making waves on the circuit with her take on the lack of Gen-z homeowners and maybe too much material on the cartoons that inspired a generation of sexual awakenings. As seen on ITV's Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live, comedian-actor-writer Sharon's stand up routine about 'the actual real life spirit of lesbianity' recently became hugely popular on social media. She has previously written for Never Mind the Buzzcocks, NewsQuiz, Rob Beckett's Smart TV and Late Night Lycett.

Jessie Nixon (WIP)

Saturday 7th June - The Pen

One of five recipients of Chortle's new "HotShot" initiative for 2025, a bursary launched to showcase and support comedians making their debut at the Edinburgh Fringe this year. "Bisexual by birth" Jessie brings dynamic and erudite jokes delivered with the confidence and sincerity of a drunk girl in a Wetherspoons toilet. She is a tour-de-force comedian with something to say, she just doesn't know what that is yet.

Ania Magliano (WIP)

Tuesday 10th June - The Pen

Work in progress from Edinburgh Best Comedy Show nominee, as seen on Live at the Apollo, Ania who describes herself as a triple threat - bisexual, Gen Z and bad at cooking. You know when you're trying to wee on a night out and you're interrupted by a random girl who insists on telling you all her secrets even though you've never met? Imagine that, but she has a microphone.

Lorna Rose Treen (WIP)

Tuesday 17th June - The Pen

She's a bisexual, dyslexic comic from the Midlands, but she doesn't want to talk about that. Former Cadbury World-working character comedian and creator and star of BBCR4's 'Time of the Week', Lorna Rose Treen is trying out a bunch of new bits. And who knows, maybe one will win the next Dave's Joke Of The Fringe? (They probably won't).

Winner of Chortle's Best Newcomer Award, British Comedy Guide's Best Radio Sketch Show and Chortle's Best Sketch Award.

Sophie Duker (WIP)

Thursday 19th June - The Pen

Sophie Duker is a comedian and writer whose favourite things include breaking hearts, taking names and telling jokes with the confidence of a cis straight middle-class white man. Her Edinburgh Fringe Show, Venus, saw her nominated for the Best Newcomer award and gained critical acclaim and five-star reviews, leading to a two-week sold out run at Soho Theatre.

Sophie is a regular guest on Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC2). She has appeared on Live at The Apollo (BBC2), Mock the Week (BBC2), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) and won the 13th series of Taskmaster (Channel 4).

Priya Hall (WIP)

Sunday 22nd June - The Pen

Welsh-Indian comedian Priya's debut show 'Grandmothers Daughter' was a twisting tale of uprooting everything whilst coming out to the people in her life who didn't know she was queer alongside an eye-opening story of what it takes financially and emotionally to have a baby in a society that isn't set up for you to do that.

Now, she's testing out some new material which will most likely be her signature style of "hilariously oversharing". Audiences are invited to join Priya as she tries to figure out how much information is too much information. Expect to hear about her mid-life crisis (she's 29), her family members (apols to them), and her opinions on sea creatures (they're gross and we hate them).

This Pride season marks a further step for Seven Dials Playhouse in redefining its role as a dynamic hub for innovative live performance by bold, distinctive voices. The season - which the venue plans to run annually - places a spotlight on queer perspectives at the heart of the West End, celebrating and championing LGBTQ+ voices through boundary-pushing new work.

Comments