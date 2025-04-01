Video: What Adrienne Warren Wants People to Know About Broadway Previews

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Broadway's Adrienne Warren shed light on the production of The Last Five Years, which is now in previews at the Hudson Theatre. "Previews are so hard because people don't understand that you're actually rehearsing during the day, and then you're putting in new changes into the show every single night, so you got to stay on your toes," the Tony-winner shared.

Warren is starring in the show with Nick Jonas, and, because this is his first time originating a role in a Broadway production, she admitted that she warned him about the difficulties of the preview process. "I was like, 'Look, previews, it's gonna be rough. So just pace yourself.'" She went on to praise her co-star, calling him "one of the hardest working people I've ever met. I thought I was a hard worker but he has me beat, and he doesn't ned me at all."

Also, during the interview, she discussed falling in love with the Jason Robert Brown musical in theater school and her childhood dream of playing in the WNBA. Watch the full interview now.

The Last Five Years officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.