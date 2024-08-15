Review: Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater delivers a dazzling performance of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, The Musical thrillingly closing out their amazing 2024 season. Directed with flair by Gerry McIntyre, this fan-favorite, running through September 1st at the renowned Sag Harbor venue, promises an evening of uproarious entertainment that you won’t want to miss.

At its core, this show is a delightful parody of the horror film genre, crafted by the legendary Mel Brooks, who provides both music and lyrics. The book, co-written with Thomas Meehan, follows the comical misadventures of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, brought to life with great finesse by Matthew Hydzik. As Frederick grapples with the legacy of his notorious grandfather, Dr. Victor Frankenstein, he embarks on a hilariously fraught attempt to reanimate a corpse. Hydzik’s performances of "The Brain" and "Man About Town" are particularly engaging, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Hydzik’s chemistry with Kyla Stone, who plays Inga—Frederick’s well-meaning assistant—adds an extra layer of humor to the production. Stone’s rendition of "Roll In The Hay," performed with Hydzik and James Romney, who masterfully embodies Igor, who worked for the elder Frankenstein, is a standout moment filled with laughter and exuberance.

Sean Bell also deserves special mention for his portrayal of The Monster. His performance, which includes an impressive tap dance number in "Puttin' on the Ritz," earned him an extended round of applause. Bell’s physicality and comic timing bring a new dimension to the character, making his scenes truly memorable.

The cast’s talents are further elevated by Tony and Emmy nominee Veanne Cox, who plays Frau Blucher. Cox’s dynamic performance, including her show-stopping number "He Vas My Boyfriend," is a highlight of the evening, showcasing her exceptional comedic skill and charisma.

McIntyre’s creative team has also done an outstanding job. Mike Billings’ set design effectively utilizes the intimate stage with movable pieces that facilitate smooth scene transitions. This seamless flow is beautifully complemented by Billings’ lighting design, which, along with McIntyre’s fun, quirky choreography, enhances the overall visual experience. Kudos also to Barbara Erin Delo for the beautiful costumes and Liz Printz for the amazing makeup & hair design which contribute significantly to the show’s comedic and aesthetic appeal.

And so, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, The Musical is a resounding success for the East End's Bay Street Theater. With its exceptional cast, clever direction, and high-energy performances, it offers a thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining evening.

