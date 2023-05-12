Review: EVITA at The Gateway

As The Gateway always does, they bring a touch of Broadway to Long Island. Currently running at the charming Bellport venue is an excellent showing of the Tony award winning musical Evita. Running through May 28th, the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber classic is superbly directed by Gateway vet Keith Andrews and boasts an extraordinary cast. Besides the wonderful cast, you will become captivated by some of the most beautiful music that was created by Mr. Rice and Mr. Lloyd Webber.

The tale focuses on the life of Argentine force-to-be-reckoned-with Eva Perón centering on her rise through the political ladder (over a period of eighteen years) to her untimely death.

Exquisitely portraying Eva is Amanda Rivera Torres. I really could go on and on about her stunning voice, gripping speeches to her public, and wonderful stage presence, but I'm just going to say that you will remember Ms. Torres' Eva for quite some time. Eva meets and marries Colonel Juan Perón portrayed strongly by Ryan K. Bailer. Indeed, Ms. Torres' and Mr. Bailer's voices complement each other well and are believable as a married couple. Additionally, Ms. Torres gives an outstanding rendition of the iconic "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" and the entire company is powerful in "Montage" at the end of Act Two.

An additional highlight of the stellar cast is Pablo Torres who portrays Che, the show's narrator. Mr. Torres' performances of "Oh What a Circus" and "High Flying, Adored", the latter of which he sings with Ms. Torres, is particularly well received by the enthusiastic audience. You will also be moved by Amanda Rose Gross, who portrays the Mistress, as her voice soars on her emotional performance of "Another Suitcase in the Hall".

On the clever creative team, the music is spectacularly performed with the accompaniment of the live orchestra headed up by Music Director Andrew Haile Austin. Additionally, Brittany Loesch's beautiful set is fantastically highlighted by Jose Santiago's lighting and Jonah Verdon's sound design. Janine Loesch's costumes are also top notch - particularly Eva's "Don't Cry For Me, Argentina" wedding gown inspired dress.

And so, it is quite clear that The Gateway has a hit with their incarnation of Evita. An inspired cast, beautiful music, and the bustling town of Bellport make for a delightful night of theatre.