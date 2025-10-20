Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at CAP Syosset

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As in-depth, thrilling, and heart-breaking as Carole King’s legendary album, Tapestry, Cultural Performing Arts Center Syosset’s production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” was a full ride of the human emotions that was embodied in the songs that defined American music for a generation.

Hannah Pipa’s spectacularly all-encompassing voice reverberated in the theater, but even more so her character arc from the shy and spunky Carole Klein to the queenly, curly-haired Carole King. Pipa’s phrasing in her renditions of classics from the sixties and seventies were unique enough to the character to make a literary point, but still be true to the inspiration. At the end of Act I, when Pipa sings the final refrain from “One Fine Day” the cracking in her voice is so broken, yet dignified.

Sean Ryan as Gerry Goffin, the driving force for the metamorphosis of Carole, played a torn man with an empathy that gave the audience a chance to sympathize with the young father thrust into domesticity while still chasing the high of youth and nightlife.

Adding to the sophistication of the show was Jenna Halvorsen as the dramatic and hip Cynthia Weil. Belting out her introductory number, “Happy Days Are Here Again,” Halvorsen commanded the stage as a diva secure in her talents and moxie.

Domenick Napoli as Barry Mann was equal parts hypochondriac and ladies’ man to form a great source of comic relief for some of the most tense moments of the show like the ski trip where his broken heart follows him out the door. Showing great range vocally, Napoli’s “Who Put the Bomp” and “We Gotta Get Out of this Place” summarized the changing of the guard for popular music.

Serving as the voices of wisdom, reason, and good grooming (“Do you need a brush?) were Steve Brustein as Don Kirschner and Diane P. Marmann as Genie, Carole’s mother. Brustein played a paternally comedic Don with great voice work for the Times Square record producer. Later in the nervous breakdown scene, Brustein’s quiet concern and relaying of the information of a troubled Gerry is a powerful moment in the show. Marmann’s comedic acting also buoys the show through the dark chapters, but her brightness as a matron and New York attitude punctuated scenes with her killer punchline delivery.

The choreography for the Shirelles and the Drifters by Danielle P. Coutieri were brilliantly in-step with the time period but with a faster pacing that gave the show the frenetic energy that had the audience ready to get up and dance at every appearance.

Steffy Jolin as Janelle Woods was dazzling and engaging with her eyes locked on the camera in “One Fine Day,” where we see exactly why a torn Gerry is struggling to stay devoted to his family. Along with Reg Brickhouse (Shirley), Ayana Franck (Doris), and Nicole Claussell (Beverly), the Shirelles were stylish, chic, and mesmerizing. “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” was one of the best scenes of the show with the Shirelles’ strong, yet longing, singing.

The Drifters, played by Shiloh Bennett, Jermanine Carroll, Justin Johnson, Pat Marcelin, were poised and consummate gentlemen whose “On Broadway” was a powerhouse of vocal harmony.

The Righteous Brothers, played by Andrew J. Koehler and Patrick Silk, singing “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling,” were clearly meant to be on American Bandstand with raging teenagers with the performance they gave.

Diametrically opposed to the Righteous Brothers, Koehler also played the minor role Nick, a possible love interest for Carole, with the burgeoning hippie spirit that she would eventually commune with after moving to the west coast.

Director Bruce Grossman’s feverish and high-energy vision was captured in the dynamic set design and the innovative placement of the band lining the back of the stage. The wall of lights illuminated the musicians into silhouettes that served as a backbone for the performances. Maximizing the acoustics of the theater, music director Rich Giordano’s pit was vigorous and nuanced, but never drowning out the performers.

A musical that can be enjoyed by different generations, Beautiful at CAP Syosset, is a timeless show.

