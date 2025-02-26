Review: AVENUE Q at Cultural Arts Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When “the sun is shining and it’s a lovely day,” it’s a great day to see a musical. In a world filled with woe, and “every hour going oh, so slow,” it’s the perfect time to take in AVENUE Q at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset! Directed by Tony Frangipane, this production pulls out all the stops, and has audiences laughing from the pre-show announcement to the curtain call. You’re bound to forget that there are people on stage operating the puppets! Musically directed by Rich Giordano, the well known songs sound better than ever. Choreographed by Danielle Coutieri, the movement seems right out of an episode of Sesame Street.

Tom McKenna designed the set, and it appears as though it is a small piece of a real place that people can actually visit. McKenna’s attention to detail is incredible, right down to the placement of a fire hydrant found in a city street. The lighting, designed by Josh Amy, is beautiful, and it is clear that care was taken to ensure that the world was realistic and had the perfect degree of fantasy. Amy also served as a student director, and designed “Princeton’s” adorable box puppets!

Daniel Bishop leads the cast as the bright-eyed, fresh out of college “Princeton.” Bishop showcases brilliant puppetry skills, drawing our attention to “Princeton” at all times, with wonderful vocals to boot. Danielle Jenkin-Levy appears as “Kate Monster,” and she delights in the role of the “gigantic-hearted” monster. Jenkin-Levy is an incredible performer, in that she has you on her side from the beginning, and she brings an equal balance of heart and comedy to this role.

In the role of “Rod,” everyone’s favorite closeted investment banker, is Matthew Schroh. In this role, Schroh is a knockout, as he makes bold and brand new choices, keeping the crowd in stitches. Anthony Orellana appears as “Nicky,” the lovable, yet messy roommate “of Rod.” Orellana never shies away from making a role his own, and this time is no different. The result is a quirky, silly character that keeps you on the edge of your seat. As a pair, Schroh and Orellana complement each other well, playing off of each other at a level reminiscent of Tony Randall and Jack Klugman.

Nick Masson as “Trekkie” is pure gold. In this role, Masson takes every risk and flips it on its head. When “Trekkie” is on stage, no one is safe from being leered at. Appearing as “Lucy” is comedy-queen Sydnee LaBuda. “Lucy” demands an actor with strong vocals and comic timing, LaBuda fits the bill, and then some.

Taneisha Corbin leaves no stone unturned in the role of “Gary Coleman.” Corbin has a knack for genuinely connecting with anybody, and anything, on stage whether it be a human or a puppet. The result is comedy gold. Nick Rodriguez and Ellen Dumlao appear as “Brian” and “Christmas Eve.” Dumlao possesses a voice that can only be compared to the beauty of a golden, Pegasus-drawn chariot. Rodriguez is a delight from the second he steps on stage, clearly showing that he is everyone’s buddy on the avenue.



There was also a debut made at this performance, that of Totoro LaBuda-Grossman. The pooch is a natural on the stage, and is bound to become a household name.

A special note must be made for Jared Glazer and Victoria Marie. The two of them doubled as many bit parts throughout the show; arms, “the Bad Idea Bears,” “Mrs. Thistletwat,” and certain…flying objects (see the show to find out). Arguably one of the more difficult tracks in musical theatre, Marie and Glazer navigate through with an enviable ease, all while Glazer stage manages!

The production is double cast, and features Parker Chavetz as "Princeton," Alanna Henriquez as "Kate Monster," Joe Thomas as "Brian," Natalie Baquet as "Lucy," Mio Nakanishi as "Christmas Eve," Joe Newman-Getzler as "Trekkie, u/s Nicky," and Brianna Tapia as "Girl Bear."

AVENUE Q runs through March 16th, 2025. Get your tickets now!

Reader Reviews