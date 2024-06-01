Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Hampton Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I'll start out by stating how much I adore the Hampton Theatre Company (HTC) and their choices for their productions each season. You never know what they're going to choose, and the loyal audiences love the guessing game. Indeed, you will be happily surprised each season.

Their current offering, iconic Tony winner A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, marks the end of HTC's fantastic thirty ninth season. Additionally, this is only the second time the East End venue has done a Musical. They are an intimate theatre, so we're treated to mostly Plays from the brilliant Quogue, Long Island, company.

The entertaining production, wonderfully directed by Rosemary Cline, runs through June 9th at the adorable Quogue Community Hall and boasts an extraordinary cast.

Set in ancient Roman times, there are several storylines in this tale created by Steven Sondheim (Music and Lyrics), Burt Shevelove (Book), and Larry Gelbart (Book). Primarily, we follow Pseudolus, a slave hilariously portrayed by Nicholas Auletti, who frantically helps his young master, Hero charmingly portrayed by Jamie Baio, get together with Philia a courtesan superbly portrayed by Mary Conley, to finally obtain his long-desired freedom. The zany happenings will leave you in absolute stitches for the entire two act production. Everyone in this beautiful cast delivers their performances spectacularly. Comedic timing and precision are essential for this show and this top-notch cast does not disappoint.

On the clever creative team, Ms. Cline designs the busy set with Ricky Bottenus. The story is set in front of three houses, which impressively take up the entire stage. Rolling pieces are also used which makes for seamless scene changes. This is heightened by Sebastian Paczynski's excellent lighting and Teresa Lebrun's stunning costumes. Some of the costumes don't seem in the Roman style, but I digress because this is visually stunning production. And special kudos to Dee Laveglia as the fantastic Music Director and Accompanist.

And so, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum is a spectacular way for the Hampton Theatre Company to end their season. This is a classic Sondheim piece and if the exciting opening weekend was any indication, you will want to get your tickets as quickly as possible. A hilarious tale and amazing cast make for a fun night on Long Island’s East End.

