Photos: WAITRESS Takes Opening Night Bows at the Engeman Theater

Performances run through Sunday,  April 27, 2025. 

By: Mar. 16, 2025
The John W. Engeman Theater Just celebrated opening night of WAITRESS. Performances begin on Thursday, March 13, 2025, and run through Sunday,  April 27, 2025. 

Jenna, a waitress (and expert pie-maker) dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. A county baking contest — and a handsome new doctor — offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.  Supported by her sweet and sassy crew of fellow waitresses and customers, Jenna’s tale reveals the power of  friendship and the courage to take chances. 

Inspired by the beloved independent film and brought to life on Broadway, Tony®-nominated WAITRESS is cherished by audiences all over the world. WAITRESS offers a special recipe for finding happiness in  unexpected places. It will move, uplift and inspire! 

WAITRESS is directed by MARC TUMMINELLI (Engeman Theater: CLUE; Regional: White Plains  Performing Art Center (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Virginia Musical Theater (The Secret Garden,  School of Rock and Over the Rainbow), Big Arts/Strauss Theater (The Marvelous Wonderettes and Over The  Tavern), Opening Doors Theater Company (I Love My Wife), and is choreographed by FELICITY  STIVERSON (Regional: Manhattan School of Music, New Orleans Opera, Opera San Antonio, White  Plains PAC).  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Kalea Leverette, Chessa Metz and LaRaisha D. Dionne

Kalea Leverette, Chessa Metz and LaRaisha D. Dionne

Gregory North

Chessa Metz

Evelyn Engelmann

The Cast of Waitress

Gregory North

LaRaisha D. Dionne and Kalea Leverette

LaRaisha D. Dionne and Kalea Leverette

Chessa Metz

Jack Cahill-Lemme, LaRaisha D. Dionne , Chessa Metz, Kalea Leverette, Gregory North and Trevor Gilbert

Matt Dengler, Adam du Plessis, LaRaisha D. Dionne, Evelyn Engelmann, Chessa Metz and Kalea Leverette

Jack Cahill-Lemme, LaRaisha D. Dionne, Evelyn Engelmann, Chessa Metz, Kalea Leverette and Gregory North

Gregory North, Trevor Gilbert, T'Arica Crawford and Andrew B. Kelley

Jack Cahill-Lemme, LaRaisha D. Dionne, Evelyn Engelmann, Chessa Metz, Kalea Leverette and Gregory North

Kalea Leverette, Matt Dengler, Evelyn Engelann, Chessa Metz, Adam du Plessis and LaRaisha D. Dionne

The Cast of Waitress

