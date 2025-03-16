News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The Cast of WAITRESS Celebrates Opening Night at the Engeman Theater

Waitress will run through Sunday,  April 27, 2025.

By: Mar. 16, 2025
The John W. Engeman Theater Just celebrated opening night of WAITRESS. Performances begin on Thursday, March 13, 2025, and run through Sunday,  April 27, 2025. 

Jenna, a waitress (and expert pie-maker) dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. A county baking contest — and a handsome new doctor — offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.  Supported by her sweet and sassy crew of fellow waitresses and customers, Jenna’s tale reveals the power of  friendship and the courage to take chances. 

Inspired by the beloved independent film and brought to life on Broadway, Tony®-nominated WAITRESS is cherished by audiences all over the world. WAITRESS offers a special recipe for finding happiness in  unexpected places. It will move, uplift and inspire! 

WAITRESS is directed by MARC TUMMINELLI (Engeman Theater: CLUE; Regional: White Plains  Performing Art Center (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Virginia Musical Theater (The Secret Garden,  School of Rock and Over the Rainbow), Big Arts/Strauss Theater (The Marvelous Wonderettes and Over The  Tavern), Opening Doors Theater Company (I Love My Wife), and is choreographed by FELICITY  STIVERSON (Regional: Manhattan School of Music, New Orleans Opera, Opera San Antonio, White  Plains PAC).  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Blair Travaglianti
Blair Travaglianti

Blair Travaglianti
Blair Travaglianti

Photos: The Cast of WAITRESS Celebrates Opening Night at the Engeman Theater Image
The Band that includes Brian Sweeney (Music Director), Richard Giordano, Matthew Herman, Annmarie Buonaspina, Jim Waddell and Russell Browm

Laura Shubert (Sound Design) and Russell Brown (Music Coordinator)
Laura Shubert (Sound Design) and Russell Brown (Music Coordinator)

Evelyn Engelmann
Evelyn Engelmann

Evelyn Engelmann
Evelyn Engelmann

Blair Travaglianti and Evelyn Engelmann
Blair Travaglianti and Evelyn Engelmann

Ashlee Waldbauer

Ryan Hurley
Ryan Hurley

Ryan Hurley
Ryan Hurley

Ryan Hurley and Ashlee Waldbauer
Ryan Hurley and Ashlee Waldbauer

Evelyn Engelmann, Marc Tumminelli (Director) and Blair Travaglianti
Evelyn Engelmann, Marc Tumminelli (Director) and Blair Travaglianti

Marc Tumminelli and Felicity Stiverson (Choreographer)
Marc Tumminelli and Felicity Stiverson (Choreographer)

Trevor Gilbert
Trevor Gilbert

Trevor Gilber
Trevor Gilber

Andrew B. Kelley
Andrew B. Kelley

Andrew B. Kelley and Rachel Pantazis
Andrew B. Kelley and Rachel Pantazis

Matt Dengler
Matt Dengler

Matt Dengler
Matt Dengler

Chessa Metz
Chessa Metz

Chessa Metz
Chessa Metz

Evelyn Engelmann, Chessa Metz and Blair Travaglianti
Evelyn Engelmann, Chessa Metz and Blair Travaglianti

Evelyn Engelmann, Chessa Metz and Blair Travaglianti
Evelyn Engelmann, Chessa Metz and Blair Travaglianti

Kalea Leverette
Kalea Leverette

Kalea Leverette
Kalea Leverette

Meaghan Maher
Meaghan Maher

Meaghan Maher
Meaghan Maher

PJ Cirino
PJ Cirino

PJ Cirino
PJ Cirino

Jack Cahill-Lemme
Jack Cahill-Lemme

Timmy Lewis
Timmy Lewis

Timmy Lewis
Timmy Lewis

Kelly Pendergast
Kelly Pendergast

Kelly Pendergast
Kelly Pendergast

Ashley Morton
Ashley Morton

Ashley Morton
Ashley Morton

Daniel Fullerton
Daniel Fullerton

Daniel Fullerton
Daniel Fullerton

Kalea Leverett, Marc Tumminelli, Chessa Metz and LaRaisha D. Dionne
Kalea Leverett, Marc Tumminelli, Chessa Metz and LaRaisha D. Dionne

Kalea Leverett, Chessa Metz and LaRaisha D. Dionne
Kalea Leverett, Chessa Metz and LaRaisha D. Dionne

Kalea Leverett, Chessa Metz and LaRaisha D. Dionne
Kalea Leverett, Chessa Metz and LaRaisha D. Dionne

LaRaisha D. Dionne
LaRaisha D. Dionne

T'Arica Crawford
T'Arica Crawford

T'Arica Crawford
T'Arica Crawford

Gregory North
Gregory North

Gregory North
Gregory North

The Cast and Creative of Waitress
The Cast and Creative of Waitress

