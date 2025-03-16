Photos: The Cast of WAITRESS Celebrates Opening Night at the Engeman Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John W. Engeman Theater Just celebrated opening night of WAITRESS. Performances begin on Thursday, March 13, 2025, and run through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Jenna, a waitress (and expert pie-maker) dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. A county baking contest — and a handsome new doctor — offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. Supported by her sweet and sassy crew of fellow waitresses and customers, Jenna’s tale reveals the power of friendship and the courage to take chances.

Inspired by the beloved independent film and brought to life on Broadway, Tony®-nominated WAITRESS is cherished by audiences all over the world. WAITRESS offers a special recipe for finding happiness in unexpected places. It will move, uplift and inspire!

WAITRESS is directed by MARC TUMMINELLI (Engeman Theater: CLUE; Regional: White Plains Performing Art Center (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Virginia Musical Theater (The Secret Garden, School of Rock and Over the Rainbow), Big Arts/Strauss Theater (The Marvelous Wonderettes and Over The Tavern), Opening Doors Theater Company (I Love My Wife), and is choreographed by FELICITY STIVERSON (Regional: Manhattan School of Music, New Orleans Opera, Opera San Antonio, White Plains PAC).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

