Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night

Footloose began performances on July 14 in advance of its opening night on July 16 running through August 28, 2022.

Long Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, is now presenting the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Footloose is directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with music direction by Jonathan Brenner.

Footloose began performances on July 14 in advance of its opening night on July 16 running through August 28, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

Check out photos from opening night below!

When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

The cast includes Peyton S. Cassity as Ren (Regional: Addams Family), Tia Karaplis as Ariel (Regional: Babes In Arms), John Hillner* as Reverend Shaw (Broadway: Footloose, Mamma Mia!), Michelle Mallardi* as Vi Shaw (Broadway: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserable), Carrie Michelle Baker as Ethel, Tray Wright as Willard (Regional: Grease), Lilliannie Arie Urgent as Rusty, Quincy Lawson as Urleen (Regional: A Chorus Line), Liat Shuflita as Wendy Jo (Regional: Babes In Arms), Max Kuenzer as Chuck (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Jay Mauro (Regional: Pippin), Tyrell Ruffin (Regional: The Wiz), Jojo Minasi (Regional: Mamma Mia!), Arturo Hernandez (Regional: Spring Awakening), Molly Model (Argyle Theater's Elf), Christina Emily Jackson (National Tour: Shrek, The Sound of Music), Nicole Weitzman (Regional: Once Upon A Mattress) and Mikey Marmann (Argyle Theatre's The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tia Karaplis and Lilliannie Arie Urgent

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Lilliannie Arie Urgent, Liat Shuflita, Quinncy Lawson, Tia Karaplis and Christina Emily Jacksom

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
PeytonS. Cassity and Tia Karaplis

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tia Karaplis, Peyton S. Cassity and The Cast of Footloose

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michelle Mallardi, John Hilner and The Cast of Footloose

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of Footloose

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michelle Mallardi, Tia Karaplis, Peyton S. Cassity

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of Footloose

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michelle Mallardi

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tia Karaplis

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Peyton S. Cassity and Tia Karaplis

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of Footloose

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of Footloose

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Peyton S. Cassity and Tia Karaplis

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Mikey Marmann

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Nicole Weitzman

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Melissa Goldberg

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Molly Model

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jay Mauro

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
John Hillner

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Carrie Baker

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Quincy Lawson

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michelle Mallardi

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Lilliannie Arie Urgent

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Liat Shuflita

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jojo Minasi

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Christine Emily Jackson

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Peyton S. Cassity

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Peyton S. Cassity

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tia Karaplis

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tia Karaplis

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Peyton S. Cassity and Tia Karaplis

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Arturo Hernandez

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Max Kuenzer

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Drew Reese

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michelle Mallardi, Tia Karaplis and John Hillner

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Peyton S. Cassity, Carrie Baker, Michelle Mallardi, John Hillner and Tia Karaplis

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Arturo Hernanndez, Max Kuenzer and Jojo Minasi

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tyrell Ruffin

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Liat Shuflita, Lilliannie Arie Urgent and Quincy Lawson

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Liat Shuflita, Lilliannie Arie Urgent , Tia Karaplis and Quincy Lawson

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Christina Emily Jackson, Carrie Baker, Michelle Mallardi, John Hillner, Jay Mauro and Molly Model

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Melissa Goldberg, Mikey Marmann, Drew Reese and Nicole Weitzman

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Arturo Hernandez, Peyton S. Cassity, Jojo Minasi Tyrell Ruffin

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Lilliannie Arie Urgent and Tray Wright

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tray Wright and Lilliannie Arie Urgent

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tray Wright

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Tray Wright, Arturo Hernandez, Peyton S. Cassity, Jojo Minasi Tyrell Ruffin

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of Footloose

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of Footloose

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Eugenio Contenti (Choreographer), Evan Pappas (Director) and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)





Related Articles View More Long Island Stories

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

... (read more about this author)

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
July 18, 2022

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, is now presenting the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
July 18, 2022

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened ON YOUR FEET! this weekend. Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
June 28, 2022

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall. This latest Broadway by the Year concert highlighted songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. Check out photos here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
June 21, 2022

Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced! Winners include MJ, Paradise Square, Tick, Tick... Boom! and more. Check out photos from the red carpet here!  
Photos: Inside the Irish Repertory Theatre Gala Concert
June 14, 2022

For its 2022 gala, Irish Repertory Theatre presented A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince, at The Town Hall on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm. Check out photos from the concert here!