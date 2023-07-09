Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night

The production runs through August 27.

By: Jul. 09, 2023

The Argyle Theatre will present GREASE, directed and choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, through August 27, 2023. The company celebrated opening night on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!

Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’," “It's Raining on Prom Night," and “Born to Hand Jive.” An eight-year run on Broadway, two subsequent revivals, and innumerable school and community and regional productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals.

 "Presenting the musical Grease fills me with immense excitement. Its timeless charm and infectious energy have captivated audiences for generations. This production promises to ignite nostalgia, joy, and a celebration of youth that will leave a lasting impression." Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas. 

The cast is led by Jake Goz* (Regional: Footloose) as Danny Zuko, Ellie Smith* (Regional: Grease, RENT) as Sandy Dumbrowski, Allie Re* (Off Broadway: Intentions) as Betty Rizzo, Mike Bindeman (Regional: The Lightning Thief) as Kenickie with Alex Colavecchio (Regional: Joseph and The Amazing…), Matthew Drinkwater (Regional: Spring Awakening, West Side Story), Jasmine Gobourne (Regional: Guys and Dolls, Argyle Theatre’s Rock of Ages), Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte (National Tour: Legally Blonde), Ian Charles Hayes (Regional: State Fair), Nicolas Hermick (Off Broadway: Stranger Sings), Mekhi Holloway* (National Tour: Blues Clues, Argyle Theatre’s  Rock of Ages), Katelyn Lauria  (NY: Once Bitten, Argyle Theatre’s Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Jocelyn Lonquist (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas), Shannan Lydon (Argyle Theatre's West Side Story), Jojo Minasi (Argyle Theatre's Footloose, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Terry Palasz* (Regional:  My Fair Lady), Conor Stepnowski (Argyle Theatre's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Cabaret, The Little Mermaid), Matt Webb (Argyle Theatre's Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) and Galvin Yuan (Regional: Urinetown, Spring Awakening). 

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Co-Design by Peter Fogel and Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Music Coordinator Russ Brown, Assistant Director and Dance Captain Jojo Minasi, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, with Assistant Stage Manager  Gianna Durante, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Assistant General Manager of Production Alison Savino.   The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.  

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Grease are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (631) 230-3500. 

For group rates, please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com. 

Grease will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, with select weekday matinees.  

* Member Actors’ Equity Association  

The Long Island natives include  Jake Goz starring as Danny, Jasmine Gobourne, Shannan Lydon and Jojo Minasi (ensemble, Assistant Director, and Dance Captain) 

﻿Grease is sponsored by the generosity of The Post Office Cafe (130 Main Street, Babylon, NY). 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Eugenio Contenti (Director/Choreographer) and Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Eugenio Contenti and Evan Pappas

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Matthew Drinkwater

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Matthew Drinkwater

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jojo Minasi (Assistant Director) and Eugenio Contenti

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jojo Minasi

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jojo Minasi

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Eugenio Contenti

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Shannan Lydon

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Shannon Lydon

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jojo Manasi and Shannon Lydon

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Mekhi Holloway

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Mekhi Holloway

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Mike Bindeman

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Mike Bindeman

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Terry Palasz

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Terry Palasz

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jake Goz

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jake Goz

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Ian Charles Hayes

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Ian Charles Hayes

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Nicolas Hermick

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Nicolas Mermick

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Galvin Yuan

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Galvin Yuan

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Mark Perlman and Dylan Perlman

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Marty Rubin, Mark Perlman and Dylan Perlman

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Savannan Marrero, Dylan Perlman, Landon Marrero and Mark Perlman

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Ellie Smith

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Ellie Smith

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Allie Re

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Allie Re

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Allie Re and Ellie Smith

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Allie Re and Ellie Smith

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner and Eugenio Contenti

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jojo Minasi, Jonathan Brenner and Eugenio Contenti

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Alex Colavecchio

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Alex Colavecchio

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Sophie Hardy

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Sophie Hardy

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jocelyn Lonquist

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jocelyn Lonquist

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Mat Webb

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Mat Webb

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Conor Stepnowski

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Conor Stepnowski

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jasmine Gobourne

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jasmine Gobourne

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jesse Lynn Harte

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jesse Lynn Harte

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jake Goz Ellie Smith, Mike Bindeman and Allie Re

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Mike Bindeman and Allie Re

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Sophie Hardy, Jocelyn Lonquist, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Ellie Smith, Allie Re, Alex Colavecchio, Jesse Lynn Harte, Jasmine Gobourne, Terry Palasz and Shannan Lydon

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Ian Charles Hayes, Matthew Drinkwater, Jojo Minasi, Mekhi Holloway, Nicolas Hermick, Jake Goz, Mike Bindeman, Mat Web, Galvin Yuan. Conor Stepnowski

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Evan Pappas and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner, Sarah Goodman and Evan Pappas

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of Grease that includes -Jake Goz, Ellie Smith Allie Re, Mike Bindeman, Ian Charles Hayes, Terry Palasz, Jocelyn Lonquist, Alex Colavecchio, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Nicolas Hermick, Matthew Drinkwater, Mekhi Holloway, Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte, Conor Stepnowski, Mat Webb, Galvin Yuan, Jasmine Gobourne, Shannan Lydon and Jojo Minasi

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Evan Pappas, Jojo Minasi, Conor Stepnowski, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Mat Webb and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Amanda Scanze, Lilliab Schweikert, Tara Healy, Bobbi Morse and Shannon Tarkington

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Sarah Goodman, Kathryn Ronan, Callie Hester, Gabby Duarte, Brian Mucaria, Gabby Duarte, Peter Fogel, Victoria Clark, Samantha Naso and Matt Walsh

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Gabby Duarte, Gianna Durante, Daniel Vaughn and Victoria Clark

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Peter Fogel, Callie Hester, Sarah Goodman and Samantha Naso

Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Peter Fogel and Samantha Naso




