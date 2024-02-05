Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Takes Opening Night Bows

Performances will run through March 24, 2023.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

The Argyle Theatre has officially opened its production of A Chorus Line, directed by Evan Pappas and Francine Espiritu, choreographed by Francine Espiritu, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run through March 24, 2023.

The opening night was celebrated on Saturday, February 3, at 7:30 PM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the opening night curtain call below!

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love,” "One,” "I Can Do That,” "At the Ballet,” "The Music and the Mirror,” and "I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

The cast is led by Lexie Plath* (National Tours: The Prom) as Cassie, Matt Gibson* (Broadway: Gypsy) as Zach, Zoë Marín-Larson (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Diana Morales, Madeline Kendall (National Tour: Anastasia the Musical) as Connie, Emma Vielbig (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Sheila, Taylor Aragon (International: Cabaret) as Bebe, Jenny Dalrymple (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Maggie, Brett Rawlings (Regional: Holiday Inn) as Greg, Matthew Ranaudo* (International: Beauty & the Beast, West Side Story) as Bobby, Elias Husgafvel (Regional: The Polar Express) as Mark, Jay Owens (The Little Mermaid) as Richie, Caroline Eby (Regional: Cats) as Val, Wesley Cappiello* (New York City Center's A Chorus Line) as Don, Andrew Burton Kelley (National Tour: Waitress) as Al, Mia Davidson (Regional: Dream Girls) as Kristine, Yamil Rivera (Argyle Debut) as Paul, Sophie Hardy (Argyle Theatre's Grease) as Judy, Peter Hughes (National/International Tours: A Chorus Line) as Larry, Mario Rizzi (Regional: White Christmas) as Mike, Joshua Prince Credle (Regional: Pippin), Jojo Minasi (Argyle's Beauty and the Beast), Cullen Zeno (National Tour: My Fair Lady), Marvin Gonzalez (Regional: Little Women), Shannan Lydon (Regional: Head over Heels), Emily Lynn Thomas (Regional: Cabaret), Rebecca Murillo (Regional: Footloose), Erica Jane Hughes (International Tour: A Chorus Line), and Lucas Vazquez (Argyle's West Side Story).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Evan Pappas (Director)

Mark Perlman and Dylan Perlman (Executive Producers)

Yamil Rivera

Peter Hughes and Yamil Rivera

Andrew Burton Kelley

Wesley Cappiello

Matt Gibson

Brett Rawlings

Jay Owens

Elias Husgafvel

Matthew Ranaudo

Jojo Minasi

Madeline Kendall

Taylor Aragon

Mia Davidson

Jenny Dalrymple

Emma Vielbig

Sophie Hardy

Lexie Plath

Carolyn Eby

Zoe Marin-Larson

The Cast of A Chorus Line

The Cast of A Chorus Line

The Cast of A Chorus Line

The Cast of A Chorus Line

The Cast of A Chorus Line

The Cast of A Chorus Line



