Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre

Check out brand-new photos of THE WIZARD OF OZ playing at North Shore Music Theatre through July 20, 2025.
Follow Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and Toto too —as they embark on a whimsical journey to the Emerald City seeking to find their heart's desires with the help of the mysterious Wizard of Oz.
Filled with the beloved songs from the iconic 1939 MGM film, the score including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," “Merry Old Land of Oz,” and "Follow the Yellow Brick Road."
Playing Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
Photo Credit: Paul Lyden
Bridget Delaney and Bug Minnie
Ethan Carlson, Sean Bell, Bridget Delaney, and E. Mani Cadet
The cast of The Wizard of Oz
Bridget Delaney
Sean Bell with Sarah Crane, Jessica Minter, Caitlin Wilayto
Ethan Carlson and Bridget Delaney
