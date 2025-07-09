 tracking pixel
Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre

Running through July 20, 2025.

By: Jul. 09, 2025
Check out brand-new photos of THE WIZARD OF OZ playing at North Shore Music Theatre through July 20, 2025.

Follow Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and Toto too —as they embark on a whimsical journey to the Emerald City seeking to find their heart's desires with the help of the mysterious Wizard of Oz.

Filled with the beloved songs from the iconic 1939 MGM film, the score including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," “Merry Old Land of Oz,” and "Follow the Yellow Brick Road." 

Playing Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Bridget Delaney and Bug Minnie

Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Ethan Carlson, Sean Bell, Bridget Delaney, and E. Mani Cadet

Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre Image
The cast of The Wizard of Oz

Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Bridget Delaney

Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Sean Bell with Sarah Crane, Jessica Minter, Caitlin Wilayto

Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Ethan Carlson and Bridget Delaney




