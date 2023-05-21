Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Celebrates Opening Night at The John W. Engeman Theater

Performances run through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

By:
The John W. Engeman Theater's production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC opened last night, Saturday, May 20, and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities.

Check out the photos below!

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number, "The Sound of Music" has won the hearts of audiences worldwide.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is directed and choreographed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' in The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Mandy Modic (Engeman Theater: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; National Tours: 42nd Street; Regional: The Marriott Theater, Drury Lane Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount Theater, The Wick, Mill Mountain Theater).

The Creative Team includes Tom Vendafreddo (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume and Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC features Caitlin Burke as MOTHER ABBESS (National Tour: The Sound of Music; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, McCarter Theater Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre, New York City Center); Matthew Bryan Feld as MAX DETWEILER (Engeman: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; National Tours: Vocalosity; Regional: DCPA, Portland Center Stage, West VA Public Theatre, Derby Dinner Playhouse; TV/Film: "Manifest," "Power," "Fashionista"); ANGEL REDA as ELSA SCHRAEDER (Broadway: The Cher Show, War Paint, Chicago; National Tours: Chicago, Sweet Charity; Regional: Oriental Theatre/, Goodman Theatre, Goodspeed, Pasadena Playhouse; TV/Film: "Ghost," "The Undoing," "Sami," "Isn't It Romantic", "Stepford Wives"); Tim Rogan as CAPTAIN VON TRAPP (Engeman: Thoroughly Modern Millie; National Tours: Camelot, Disney's Beauty and the Beast; Regional: Alliance Theatre, The Muny, Arena Stage, Cape Playhouse; TV/Film: "Physical", "Blue Bloods", "The Other Two", "The Flight Attendant"); Kayleen Seidl as MARIA RAINER (Off-Broadway: Harmony: A New Musical, Fiddler on the Roof; National Tour: Guys and Dolls; Regional: Westchester Broadway Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Actors' Playhouse at Miracle Theatre, Heartland Opera Theatre).

The ensemble includes Dane Agostinis, Ian Allred, Gina Naomi Baez, Finn Brown, Oliver Cirelli, Claire Daly, Max Desantis, Harrison Drake, Evelyn Engelmann, Tiffany Furicchia, Cassidy Gill, Lauren Gobes, Tyler Hecht, Amanda Hunter-finch, Christopher Isolano, Kayla Kennedy, Quinn Oliver Lessing, Micaela Maio, Paige Mathers, Sadie Mathers, Sarah Milnamow, Christopher Morrissey, Laura Park, Liam Polani, Layla Turnier, Nicole Weitzman.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Performances run through Sunday, July 2, 2023. Tickets are $85 for Saturday evenings and $80 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at Click Here, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Cast of The Sound of Music
The Cast of The Sound of Music

The Cast of The Sound of Music
The Cast of The Sound of Music

Tyler Hecht
Tyler Hecht

Angel Reda
Angel Reda

Caitlin Burke
Caitlin Burke

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
The Von Trapp Children-Laura Park, Liam Polani, Cassidy Gill, Finn Brown, Kayla Kennedy, Claire Daly and Micaela Maio

Kayleen Seidl and Tim Rogan
Kayleen Seidl and Tim Rogan

Tim Rogan
Tim Rogan

Kayleen Seidl
Kayleen Seidl

The Cast of The Sound of Music
The Cast of The Sound of Music

Kayleen Seidl and Tim Rogan
Kayleen Seidl and Tim Rogan

Matthew Bryan Feld
Matthew Bryan Feld

The Cast of The Sound of Music
The Cast of The Sound of Music

Kayla Kennedy
Kayla Kennedy

Liam Polani
Liam Polani

Gina Naomi Baez
Gina Naomi Baez

Christopher Morrissey
Christopher Morrissey

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Music Director Tom Vendafreddo joins with the band that includes Ben Kiley, Joe Boardman, Jill Boardman, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Laura Shubert joins Music Director Tom Vendafreddo and the band that includes Ben Kiley, Joe Boardman, Jill Boardman, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell

Finn Brown
Finn Brown

Claire Daly
Claire Daly

Micaela Maio
Micaela Maio

Oliver Cirelli
Oliver Cirelli

Evelyn Engelmann
Evelyn Engelmann

Sadie Mathers
Sadie Mathers

Cassidy Gill
Cassidy Gill

Paige Mathers
Paige Mathers

Layla Turnier
Layla Turnier

Quinn Oliver Lessing
Quinn Oliver Lessing

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Quinn Oliver Lessing, Paige Mathers, Liam Polani, Finn Brown, Cassidy Gill, Kayla Kennedy, Laura Park, Layla Turnier, Evelyn Engelmann, Sadie Mathers, Micaela Maio, Claire Daly and Oliver Cirelli

Laura Park
Laura Park

Gina Naomi Baez and Drew Humphrey
Gina Naomi Baez and Drew Humphrey

Tyler Hecht and Laura Park
Tyler Hecht and Laura Park

Tyler Hecht
Tyler Hecht

Harrison Drake
Harrison Drake

Dane Agostinis
Dane Agostinis

Angel Reda
Angel Reda

Angel Reda
Angel Reda

Angel Reda and Matthew Bryan Feld
Angel Reda and Matthew Bryan Feld

Matthew Bryan Feld
Matthew Bryan Feld

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Drew Humphrey with Quinn Oliver Lessing, Cassidy Gill, Finn Brown, Liam Polani, Oliver Cirelli, Paige Mathers, Kayla Kennedy, Layla Turnier, Evelyn Engelmann, Sadie Mathers, Micaela Maio

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Ian Allred, Dane Agostinis, Tyler Hecht, Harrison Drake, Christopher Morrissey, Max Desantis, Christopher Isolano, Tim Rogan and Matthew Bryan Feld

Max Desantis
Max Desantis

Christopher Isolano
Christopher Isolano

Tim Rogan
Tim Rogan

Iann Allred
Iann Allred

Tiffany Furicchia
Tiffany Furicchia

Nicole Weitzman
Nicole Weitzman

Lauren Gobes
Lauren Gobes

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Sarah Milnamow, Nicole Weitzman, Gina Naomi Baez, Lauren Gobes, Tiffany Furicchia, Laura Park, Caitlin Burke and Amanda Hunter-Finch

Caitlin Burke
Caitlin Burke

Sarah Milnamow
Sarah Milnamow

Amanda Hunter-Finch
Amanda Hunter-Finch

Kayleen Seidl
Kayleen Seidl

Kayleen Seidl
Kayleen Seidl

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Kayleen Seidl with Evelyn Engelmann, Sadie Mathers, Layla Turnier, Oliver Cirelli, Paige Mathers, Quinn Oliver Lessing, Laura Park and Kayleen Seidl

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Finn Brown, Liam Polani, Micaela Maio, Claire Daly, Kayla Kennedy, Cassidy Gill, Laura Park, Kayleen Seidl and Tim Rogan

Tim Rogan and Kayleen Seidl
Tim Rogan and Kayleen Seidl

Tim Rogan and Kayleen Seidl
Tim Rogan and Kayleen Seidl

Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP to be Presented at EastLine Theatre This Month
Mandy Modic (Choreographer/Associate Director), Tim Rogan, Kayleen Seidl, Drew Humphrey (Director) and Tom Vendafreddo (Music Director)

Mandy Modic
Mandy Modic

Mandy Modic
Mandy Modic

Drew Humphrey, Mandy Modic and Tom Vendafreddo
Drew Humphrey, Mandy Modic and Tom Vendafreddo

Drew Humphrey, Mandy Modic and Tom Vendafreddo with Christopher Morrissey (Dance Captain)
Drew Humphrey, Mandy Modic and Tom Vendafreddo with Christopher Morrissey (Dance Captain)

Mandy Modic and Tom Vendafreddo
Mandy Modic and Tom Vendafreddo

Mandy Modic and Drew Humphrey
Mandy Modic and Drew Humphrey

The Cast and Creative Team of The Sound of Music
The Cast and Creative Team of The Sound of Music




