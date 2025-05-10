 tracking pixel
Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025

By: May. 10, 2025
Strongbox Theater has released photos for its several evenings of short, one-act plays.Â After receiving over 450 plays from writers all over the world, directorÂ John TorresÂ led a selection committee to choose 6 entertaining plays authored by award-winning playwrights to be performed at the festival. The plays will consist mostly of comedies.

The show runs May 2 â€“ 17 on Fridays and Saturdays, at Bethany Congregational Church, 100 Main St. in East Rockaway. Showtime is at 8:00pm. Tickets are $25. The production has a 1 hour, 30-minute run time with no intermission. Audience members can pay at the door, but advance purchases are recommended. The venue is a short walk from the LIRR East Rockaway station on the Long Beach line.

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Katharine Calabrese

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Katharine Calabrese

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Katharine Calabrese

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Katharine Calabrese

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Dan Bellusci

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Reggie Street

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Reggie Street

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Reggie Street and Dan Bellusci

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Reggie Street, Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Reggie Street, Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Torres

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Hillary Kass Nussdorf

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Hillary Kass Nussdorf, Tori Hiotakis and John Torres

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Torres

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Torres and Hillary Kass Nussdorf

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Tori Hiotakis

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Tori Hiotakis

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Torres and Hillary Kass Nussdorf

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Hillary Kass Nussdorf

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
June Peralta

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Ryan Justine Stewart

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Ryan Justine Stewart, Savannah Jean Moore and June Peralta

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Ryan Justine Stewart and Savannah Jean Moore

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Savannah Jean Moore

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Camryn Graves

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Savannah Jean Moore and Camryn Graves

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
June Peralta

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
June Peralta

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Payne, Reggie Street and Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Payne

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
]Reggie Street

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Payne, Reggie Street and Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Payne, Reggie Street, Harley Yeager and Sarah Spagnuolo

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Reggie Street and Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Sarah Spagnuolo

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Payne, Reggie Street, Harley Yeager and Sarah Spagnuolo

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Dan Bellusci

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Sarah Spagnuolo

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Harley Yeager and Sarah Spagnuolo

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Sarah Spagnuolo and Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Sarah Spagnuolo

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Sarah Spagnuolo

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Sarah Spagnuolo and Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Sarah Spagnuolo and Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Sarah Spagnuolo and Harley Yeager

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
Marla D'Urso and Tony Leone (Producers)

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025 Image
John Torres (Director)

