Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025

The show runs May 2 through 17 on Fridays and Saturdays at Bethany Congregational Church, 100 Main St. in East Rockaway.
Strongbox Theater has released photos for its several evenings of short, one-act plays.Â After receiving over 450 plays from writers all over the world, directorÂ John TorresÂ led a selection committee to choose 6 entertaining plays authored by award-winning playwrights to be performed at the festival. The plays will consist mostly of comedies.
Showtime is at 8:00pm. Tickets are $25. The production has a 1 hour, 30-minute run time with no intermission. Audience members can pay at the door, but advance purchases are recommended. The venue is a short walk from the LIRR East Rockaway station on the Long Beach line.
Videos