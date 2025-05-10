Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025

Strongbox Theater has released photos for its several evenings of short, one-act plays.Â After receiving over 450 plays from writers all over the world, directorÂ John TorresÂ led a selection committee to choose 6 entertaining plays authored by award-winning playwrights to be performed at the festival. The plays will consist mostly of comedies.

The show runs May 2 â€“ 17 on Fridays and Saturdays, at Bethany Congregational Church, 100 Main St. in East Rockaway. Showtime is at 8:00pm. Tickets are $25. The production has a 1 hour, 30-minute run time with no intermission. Audience members can pay at the door, but advance purchases are recommended. The venue is a short walk from the LIRR East Rockaway station on the Long Beach line.



Katharine Calabrese



Katharine Calabrese



Katharine Calabrese



Katharine Calabrese



Dan Bellusci



Ed Grosskreuz



Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz



Ed Grosskreuz



Reggie Street



Reggie Street



Reggie Street and Dan Bellusci



Reggie Street, Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz



Reggie Street, Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz



John Torres



Hillary Kass Nussdorf



Hillary Kass Nussdorf, Tori Hiotakis and John Torres



John Torres



John Torres and Hillary Kass Nussdorf



Tori Hiotakis



Tori Hiotakis



John Torres and Hillary Kass Nussdorf



Hillary Kass Nussdorf



June Peralta



Ryan Justine Stewart



Ryan Justine Stewart, Savannah Jean Moore and June Peralta



Ryan Justine Stewart and Savannah Jean Moore



Savannah Jean Moore



Camryn Graves



Savannah Jean Moore and Camryn Graves



June Peralta



June Peralta



John Payne, Reggie Street and Harley Yeager



John Payne



]Reggie Street



John Payne, Reggie Street and Harley Yeager



Harley Yeager



John Payne, Reggie Street, Harley Yeager and Sarah Spagnuolo



Reggie Street and Harley Yeager



Sarah Spagnuolo



John Payne, Reggie Street, Harley Yeager and Sarah Spagnuolo



Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz



Ed Grosskreuz



Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz



Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz



Dan Bellusci



Dan Bellusci and Ed Grosskreuz



Sarah Spagnuolo



Harley Yeager and Sarah Spagnuolo



Sarah Spagnuolo and Harley Yeager



Sarah Spagnuolo



Sarah Spagnuolo



Sarah Spagnuolo and Harley Yeager



Harley Yeager



Sarah Spagnuolo and Harley Yeager



Sarah Spagnuolo and Harley Yeager



Marla D'Urso and Tony Leone (Producers)



John Torres (Director)