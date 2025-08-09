BONNIE & CLYDE Plays at Bay Street Theater Throughout August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater opened Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical to a full house on Saturday, August 2. The high-octane production, directed by Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, launched the final installment of Bay Street’s 2025 Mainstage Season, delivering an electric, stripped-down retelling of the infamous outlaw lovers.

With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, the musical leans into the volatile passion and ambition that drove Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow into American folklore. The cast features a dynamic ensemble of performers: Amy Bodnar, Anargha Pal, Anthony Costello, Ashley Alexander, Charlie Webb, Gisela Adisa, Jeremy Webb, Kathy Deitch, Lyda Jade Harlan, Mackenzie Germain, Nick Bailey, and Vishal Vaidya. Mackenzie Germain also serves as Dance Captain.

Bay Street Theater’s 2025 season explores stories of love, deception, and defiance, brought to life by the generous support of sponsors like Build Labs, Corcoran, and Baron's Cove—proving that great theater doesn’t just entertain; it transforms.

The creative team behind the production includes choreographer Emily Maltby, Costume Designer Ashley Soliman, scenic designer Anna Louizos, lighting designer Mike Billings, projection designer Michael Salvatore Commendatore, sound designer Jon Weston, and hair & makeup designer Liz Printz. The production’s orchestrations are by Patrick Sulken, with music direction by Noah Teplin, assistant music direction by Matt Nassida, and synth programming by Randy Cohen.

Supporting the immersive environment are assistant designers Bridget Catania (scenic design), Jack Wallace (costume design), John Millerd (sound design), and Ryan Marsh (lighting design). Rick Sordelet leads fight and intimacy direction, with Christian Kelly-Sordelet as associate. Amy Jo Jackson serves as dialect coach, and E Sara Barnes as assistant stage manager. Casting was handled by ARC.

The star-studded opening night drew enthusiastic attendees, including Bay Street trustees and local luminaries such as Christie Brinkley, Donna Karan, Walter Bobbie, Ted Hartley (RKO), Ivan Menchell, Adrienne and Jerry Cohen, Patty and Jay Baker, Steve Hamilton, Bonnie Comley, and Sean McGill.

The Bay Street Board of Trustees includes: Steve Todrys, Co–Chair, Lynn Mestel, Co-Chair, Christine Wächter-Campbell, Vice Chair, Wendy Harrison Hashmall, Secretary, Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director, Scott Schwartz, Artistic Director, Jennifer Bartley, Joy Behar, David Fink, John Frawley, Dan Gasby, Keith Green, Myra Hackel, Richard Kind, Loretta Kaufman, Carol Konner, Stewart F. Lane, Riki Kane Larimer, Nina Lesavoy, Elise Leve, Leslie Mayer, Laura McPhail, Flora Schnall, Eric Segal. And the Trustees Emerti include: Ana R. Daniel, Chair Emeritus, Julie Andrews, Stanley Arkin, Kay Delaney Bring, Adrianne Cohen, Ted Conklin, John Downing, Frank Filipo, Patrick E. Malloy III, Luigi Caiola*

*deceased

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical runs through August 24 at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. For tickets and more information, visit baystreet.org or call 631-725-9500.

Check out photos from the opening night below! Photos are by Rich Lamiroult.

2025 Bay Street Honorees Christie Brinkley and Donna Karan

Jay and Patty Baker

Rakesh Nigan, Allison Silver, Anne Ciardullo, Board Member Keith Green, Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, Lynn Stefanelli & Glynn Leitch

Tracy Mitchell, Scott Schwartz and the Bay Street Board members