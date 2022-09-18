Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: MYSTIC PIZZA Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

MYSTIC PIZZA charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT.

Sep. 18, 2022  

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of MYSTIC PIZZA - A New Musical opened on Saturday, September 17th. Performances began on Thursday, September 15, 2022, and runs through Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Check out our photos from the opening below!

Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, MYSTIC PIZZA charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Featuring some of the best pop songs of the '80s and '90s such as "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Addicted To Love," "Small Town," "Hold On," and "Take My Breath Away," MYSTIC PIZZA has all the ingredients for a romantic comedy-with the works!

MYSTIC PIZZA is directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages, Matilda, Newsies, Gypsy, Oklahoma, 1776; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith; Regional: Seattle 5th Ave., Goodspeed Musicals, Cape Playhouse, Tuacahn Center for the Arts) and choreographed by Ashley Marinelli (Engeman: West Side Story; Off-Broadway: Stranger Sings!: The Parody Musical, Dorothy Parker: The Musical; Regional: Miller Theater, The Players Club, Ogunquit Playhouse, Tuacahn Center for the Arts).

The Creative Team includes SARAH WUSSOW (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), JOSE SANTIAGO (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), AARON A. WATSON (Production Stage Manager), KAYLA GOLDSBOROUGH (Assistant Stage Manager), TIGER BROWN (Associate Choreographer), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of MYSTIC PIZZA features EMILY ROSE LYONS as DAISY (National Tour: Legally Blonde; Regional: Norwegian Cruise Lines, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Sundance Theatre, Hale Center Theatre), BROOKE STERLING as KAT (Regional: Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, Woodstock Playhouse, The Muny, Manhattan Theatre), Michelle Beth Herman as JOJO (National Tour: Les Miserables; Regional: Peterborough Players, MUNY, Northern Stage, TUTS, Mason Street Warehouse), Kathryn Markey as LEONA (Engeman: Memphis, A Christmas Story; Broadway: 3 From Brooklyn; Regional: InProximity Theatre, Depot Theatre, St. Michael's Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, Bay Street Theatre; TV/Film" "Law and Order," "All My Children"), CORBIN PAYNE as TIM (Off-Broadway: Cleopatra; Regional: Short North Stage, The Denver Center, The Arvada Center, Ignite! Theatre), Stephen Cerf as BILL (Engeman: Fiddler on the Roof; Broadway: Jersey Boys; National Tour: Motown The Musical, Spamalot, Rock Of Ages, Nevermore, That Bachelorette Show; Regional: Papermill Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse), and JAKE BENTLEY YOUNG as CHARLIE (Regional: Stages St. Louis, Wagon Wheel Center of the Arts, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma).

The ensemble includes Carey Blackburn, Coleman Cummings, BRANDON KALLEN, Kent M. Lewis, PARIS MARTINO, MICHAEL MORLEY, ANDRYI NAHIRNIAK, BRANDT NORRIS, HANNAH RECORD, Molly Samson, and ELISE SHANGOLD.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

Mystic Pizza Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

Emily Rose Lyons and Jake Bentley Young

Kathryn Markey, Michelle Beth Herman, Brooke Sterling and Emily Rose Lyons

Michelle Beth Herman, Brooke Sterling and Emily Rose Lyons

Michelle Beth Herman, Brooke Sterling and Emily Rose Lyons

Kathryn Markey

Corbin Payne

Brooke Sterling

Michelle Beth Herman

Kathryn Markey, Stephen Cerf, Michelle Beth Herman, Brooke Sterling, Emily Rose Lyons, Jake Bentley Young and Corbin Payne

Michelle Beth Herman, Brooke Sterling, Emily Rose Lyons and Jake Bentley Young

Kathryn Markey, Stephen Cerf, Michelle Beth Herman, Brooke Sterling, Emily Rose Lyons, Jake Bentley Young and Corbin Payne

Kathryn Markey, Stephen Cerf, Michelle Beth Herman, Brooke Sterling, Emily Rose Lyons, Jake Bentley Young and Corbin Payne

Music Director Sarah Wussow with members of the band that includes- Rich Adams, Gary Meyer, Russ Brown and Jim Waddel

Ashley Marinelli (Choreographer) and Tiger Brown (Associate Choreographer)

Ashley Marinelli and Tiger Brown

Brooke Sterling and Tiger Brown

Brooke Sterling

Brooke Sterling

Brooke Sterling and her sister

Brooke Sterling and Paris Martino

Paris Martino

Brandon Kallen

Elise Shangold

Carey Blackburn

Andryi Nahirniak

Michael Morley

Coleman Cummings

Jake Bentley Young

Jake Bentley Young

Brandt Norris

Andryi Nahirniak and Elise Shangold

Corbin Payne

Corbin Payne

Brooke Sterling and Corbin Payne

Stephen Cerf

Emily Rose Lyons Brooke Sterling and Michelle Beth Herman

Emily Rose Lyons Brooke Sterling and Michelle Beth Herman

Emily Rose Lyons Brooke Sterling and Michelle Beth Herman

Stephen Cerf and Michelle Beth Herman

Stephen Cerf and Michelle Beth Herman

Stephen Cerf, Jake Bentley Young and Corbin Payne

Stephen Cerf, Michelle Beth Herman, Jake Bentley Young, Emily Rose Lyons, Brooke Sterling and Corbin Payne

Stephen Cerf, Michelle Beth Herman, Jake Bentley Young, Emily Rose Lyons, Brooke Sterling and Corbin Payne

Jake Bentley Young and Emily Rose Lyons

Emily Rose Lyons

Emily Rose Lyons

Michelle Beth Herman

Michelle Beth Herman

Michael Morley and Paris Martino

Brooke Sterling, Emily Rose Lyons, Michelle Beth Herman and Kathryn Markey

Brooke Sterling, Emily Rose Lyons, Michelle Beth Herman and Kathryn Markey

Kent M. Lewis

Hannah Record

Molly Samson

Carey Blackburn and Kent M. Lewis

Carey Blackburn and Kent M. Lewis

Kathryn Markey

Kathryn Markey

Carey Blackburn and Coleman Cummings

Igor Goldin (Director), Ashley Marinelli, Tiger Brown and the Cast of Mystic Pizza that includes-Carey Blackburn, Stephen Cerf, Coleman Cummings, Michelle Beth Herman, Brando Kallen, Kent M. Lewis, Emily Rose Lyons, Kathryn Markey, Andryi Nahirniak, Brandt Norris, Corbin Payne, Hannah Record, Molly Samson, Elise Shangold, Brooke Sterling, Jake Bentley Young, Paris Martino and Michael Morley

Richard Dolce (Producing Artistic Director) Jennifer Collester (Director of Production) join Igor Goldin (Director), Ashley Marinelli, Tiger Brown and the Cast of Mystic Pizza that includes-Carey Blackburn, Stephen Cerf, Coleman Cummings, Michelle Beth Herman, Brandon Kallen, Kent M. Lewis, Emily Rose Lyons, Kathryn Markey, Andryi Nahirniak, Brandt Norris, Corbin Payne, Hannah Record, Molly Samson, Elise Shangold, Brooke Sterling, Jake Bentley Young, Paris Martino and Michael Morley

The Creative Team- Ashley Marinelli, Tiger Brown, Igor Goldin and Sarah Wussow


