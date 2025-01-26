Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Argyle Theatre just celebrated opening night of JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, directed and choreographed by Todd L. Underwood with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will run through April 6, 2025.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Thrill your audiences with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Comments