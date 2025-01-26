Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre

Jersey Boys will run through April 6, 2025. 

By: Jan. 26, 2025
The Argyle Theatre just celebrated opening night of JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, directed and choreographed by Todd L. Underwood with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will run through April 6, 2025. 

JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre
With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Thrill your audiences with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone, Evan Ross Broday and Milo Alosi
Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone, Evan Ross Broday and Milo Alosi

Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone, Evan Ross Broday and Milo Alosi
Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone, Evan Ross Broday and Milo Alosi

Evan Ross Brody
Evan Ross Brody

Weston LeCrone
Weston LeCrone

Milo Alosi
Milo Alosi

Zane Zapata
Zane Zapata

Mike Kane, Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar and Jessica Kane
Mike Kane, Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar and Jessica Kane

Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar and Trisha Kelly
Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar and Trisha Kelly

Keenan Patrick Lyons
Keenan Patrick Lyons

Keenan Patrick Lyons
Keenan Patrick Lyons

Richard Costa
Richard Costa

Richard Costa
Richard Costa

David Scott Curtis
David Scott Curtis

David Scott Curtis
David Scott Curtis

Andy Spinosa
Andy Spinosa

Andy Spinosa
Andy Spinosa

Mikey Evangelista
Mikey Evangelista

Mikey Evangelista
Mikey Evangelista

Annie Rubi
Annie Rubi

Annie Rubi
Annie Rubi

Justin Waite
Justin Waite

Justin Waite
Justin Waite

Josh Tanzer
Josh Tanzer

Josh Tanzer
Josh Tanzer

Shannan Lydon
Shannan Lydon

Shannan Lydon
Shannan Lydon

Damien DeShaun Smith
Damien DeShaun Smith

Damien DeShaun Smith
Damien DeShaun Smith

Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Jenna Robinson
Jenna Robinson

Jenna Robinson
Jenna Robinson

Elizabeth Olsen (Scenic/Projections Designs)
Elizabeth Olsen (Scenic/Projections Designs)

Todd L. Underwood (Director and Choreographer) and Jonathan Brenner
Todd L. Underwood (Director and Choreographer) and Jonathan Brenner

Todd L. Underwood (Director and Choreographer) and Jonathan Brenner
Todd L. Underwood (Director and Choreographer) and Jonathan Brenner

Todd L. Underwood
Todd L. Underwood

Kate Zulauf
Kate Zulauf

Kate Zulauf
Kate Zulauf

Francis Kelly
Francis Kelly

Francis Kelly
Francis Kelly

Evan Ross Brody
Evan Ross Brody

Evan Ross Brody
Evan Ross Brody

Elizabeth Olsen and Callie Hester (Assistant Production Manager/Prop Designer
Elizabeth Olsen and Callie Hester (Assistant Production Manager/Prop Designer

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre Image
Wardrobe Department-Taylor Demott, Nia Guzman, Amanda Scanze, Tara Healy and JanelleMarie Jarvis

Wigs/Hair/Makeup-Jaymie Espinola, Samantha Naso and Brittany McDowell
Wigs/Hair/Makeup-Jaymie Espinola, Samantha Naso and Brittany McDowell

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre Image
Jonathan Brenner and members of the band that includes-Brian Schatz, Peter Averson and Andrew Warren

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre Image
Stage Management Team-Gabby Duarte, Kathryn Ronan, Daniel Vaughn, Katelyn Chiappone and Tommy Kelly

Zane Zapata
Zane Zapata

Zane Zapata
Zane Zapata

Samantha Tullie
Samantha Tullie

Samantha Tullie
Samantha Tullie

Weston LeCrone
Weston LeCrone

Weston LeCrone
Weston LeCrone

Danielle Gaudio Lahlezar and Weston LeCrone
Danielle Gaudio Lahlezar and Weston LeCrone

Milo Alosi
Milo Alosi

Milo Alosi
Milo Alosi

Evan Ross Brody, Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone and Milo Alosi
Evan Ross Brody, Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone and Milo Alosi

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre Image
Evan Ross Brody, Zane Zapata, Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar, Weston LeCrone and Milo Alosi

Annie Rubi, Kate Zulauf and Samantha Tullie
Annie Rubi, Kate Zulauf and Samantha Tullie

Sound Department-Matthew Walsh, Kimberly O'Loughlin and Brian Mucaria
Sound Department-Matthew Walsh, Kimberly O'Loughlin and Brian Mucaria

Zane Zapata and Evan Pappas
Zane Zapata and Evan Pappas

Todd L. Underwood and Evan Pappas
Todd L. Underwood and Evan Pappas

Todd L. Underwood, Shannan Lydon, Evan Pappas and Jonathan Brenner
Todd L. Underwood, Shannan Lydon, Evan Pappas and Jonathan Brenner

Kimberly O'Loughlin and Jonathan Brenner
Kimberly O'Loughlin and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre Image
Dan Ostrander, Dylan Perlman, Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar, Mark Perlman, Marty Rubin and Evan Pappas

The Cast and Creative Team of Jersey Boys
The Cast and Creative Team of Jersey Boys



