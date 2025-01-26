Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at the Argyle Theatre

Jersey Boys will run through April 6, 2025.
The Argyle Theatre just celebrated opening night of JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, directed and choreographed by Todd L. Underwood with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will run through April 6, 2025.
With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.
Thrill your audiences with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone, Evan Ross Broday and Milo Alosi
Evan Ross Brody
Weston LeCrone
Milo Alosi
Zane Zapata
Mike Kane, Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar and Jessica Kane
Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar and Trisha Kelly
Keenan Patrick Lyons
David Scott Curtis
Andy Spinosa
Mikey Evangelista
Annie Rubi
Shannan Lydon
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)
Elizabeth Olsen (Scenic/Projections Designs)
Todd L. Underwood (Director and Choreographer) and Jonathan Brenner
Evan Ross Brody
Elizabeth Olsen and Callie Hester (Assistant Production Manager/Prop Designer
Wardrobe Department-Taylor Demott, Nia Guzman, Amanda Scanze, Tara Healy and JanelleMarie Jarvis
Wigs/Hair/Makeup-Jaymie Espinola, Samantha Naso and Brittany McDowell
Jonathan Brenner and members of the band that includes-Brian Schatz, Peter Averson and Andrew Warren
Stage Management Team-Gabby Duarte, Kathryn Ronan, Daniel Vaughn, Katelyn Chiappone and Tommy Kelly
Zane Zapata
Samantha Tullie
Weston LeCrone
Danielle Gaudio Lahlezar and Weston LeCrone
Evan Ross Brody, Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone and Milo Alosi
Evan Ross Brody, Zane Zapata, Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar, Weston LeCrone and Milo Alosi
Annie Rubi, Kate Zulauf and Samantha Tullie
Sound Department-Matthew Walsh, Kimberly O'Loughlin and Brian Mucaria
Zane Zapata and Evan Pappas
Todd L. Underwood and Evan Pappas
Todd L. Underwood, Shannan Lydon, Evan Pappas and Jonathan Brenner
Kimberly O'Loughlin and Jonathan Brenner
Dan Ostrander, Dylan Perlman, Danielle Gaudio Lalehzar, Mark Perlman, Marty Rubin and Evan Pappas
The Cast and Creative Team of Jersey Boys
