Photos: Go Inside the ENCORE! Gala at The Argyle Theatre

The gala took place on September 22, 2023.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

The Argyle Theatre held its Gala, Encore! A Musical Celebration, hosted by Artistic Director Evan Pappas with musical direction by Jeffrey Lodin, on September 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Long Island's premier theatrical venue continued to shine with this one-night-only event, showcasing the remarkable talents that have graced its stages over the past four seasons, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!

Check out photos from the event below!

The one-night-only special event featured Becca Andrews (The Argyle's Legally Blonde, Honky Tonk Chicks), Tyler Belo (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Hamilton National Tour), Dana Costello (The Argyle's Cabaret, Broadway's Finding Neverland, Pretty Woman),  Hana Culbreath (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Annie National Tour), Alex Grayson (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Broadway's Parade, Into The Woods), Jack Hale (The Argyle's Rock of Ages), Elliott Litherland (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Opera North Carousel) Michelle Mallardi  (The Argyle's Elf, Footloose, Broadway Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables), Ellie Smith (The Argyle's Grease, Miracle Valley Feature Film), and Ryan Thurman (The Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Producers). 

“It brings me immense joy to celebrate the exceptional talent that has graced our stage over the past four years. Encore! A Musical Celebration is a testament to the dedication and artistry of our alumni, and it's an opportunity for us to express our gratitude to both the performers and our loyal audience for their unwavering support in creating unforgettable moments.” The Argyle Theatre Artistic Director, Evan Pappas 

Photos: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Marty Rubin (General Manager/Director of Sales), Dylan Perlman (Co-Owner and Managing Partner) and Mark Perlman (Co-Owner and Managing Partner)

Michelle Mallardi

Michelle Mallardi

Evan Pappas (Artistic Director and host for tonight)

Jack Hale

Jack Hale

Ellie Smith

Ellie Smith

Alex Grayson

Alex Grayson

Dana Costello

Dana Costello

Elliott Litherland

Elliott Litherland and Becca Andrews

Elliott Litherlanbd

Becca Andrews

Becca Andrews and Elliott Litherland

Tyler Bello

Tyler Bello

Tyler Bello

Dylan Perlman

Dylan Perlman

Jeffrey Lodin (Music Director), Dylan Perlman, Andrew Warren and Peter Averso

Hana Culbreath

Hana Culbreath

Ryan Thurman

Ryan Thurman

Evan Pappas

Evan Pappas

Evan Pappas

Hana Culbreath and Elliott Litherland

Hana Culbreath and Elliott Litherland

Elliott Litherland and Hana Culbreath

Elliott Litherland and Hana Culbreath

Hana Culbreath

Michelle Mallardi

Hana Culbreath and Michelle Mallardi

Michelle Mallardi

Hana Culbreath and Michelle Mallardi

Hana Culbreath and Michelle Mallardi

Tyler Belo

Tyler Belo

Becca Andrews

Becca Andrews

Ryan Thurman

Ryan Thurman

Ellie Smith

Ellie Smith

Alex Grayson

Jack Hale

Dana Costello

Dana Costello

Tonight's cast-Evan Pappas, Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo and Alex Grayson

Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo and Alex Grayson

Tyler Belo and Alex Grayson

Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo and Alex Grayson

Andrew Warren

Jeffrey Lodin

Peter Averso

Tonight's cast and band-Evan Pappas, Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo, Alex Grayson, Peter Averso, Andrew Warren and Jeffrey Lodin

Marty Rubin, Mark Perlman and Dylan Perlman join with Tonight's cast and band-Evan Pappas, Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo, Alex Grayson, Peter Averso, Andrew Warren and Jeffrey Lodin

Hana Culbreath and Michelle Mallardi

Elliott Litherland and Becca Andrews

Dana Costello and Evan Pappas

Ellie Smith



Recommended For You