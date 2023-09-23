Photos: Go Inside the ENCORE! Gala at The Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre held its Gala, Encore! A Musical Celebration, hosted by Artistic Director Evan Pappas with musical direction by Jeffrey Lodin, on September 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Long Island's premier theatrical venue continued to shine with this one-night-only event, showcasing the remarkable talents that have graced its stages over the past four seasons, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!

Check out photos from the event below!

The one-night-only special event featured Becca Andrews (The Argyle's Legally Blonde, Honky Tonk Chicks), Tyler Belo (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Hamilton National Tour), Dana Costello (The Argyle's Cabaret, Broadway's Finding Neverland, Pretty Woman), Hana Culbreath (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Annie National Tour), Alex Grayson (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Broadway's Parade, Into The Woods), Jack Hale (The Argyle's Rock of Ages), Elliott Litherland (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Opera North Carousel) Michelle Mallardi (The Argyle's Elf, Footloose, Broadway Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables), Ellie Smith (The Argyle's Grease, Miracle Valley Feature Film), and Ryan Thurman (The Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Producers).

“It brings me immense joy to celebrate the exceptional talent that has graced our stage over the past four years. Encore! A Musical Celebration is a testament to the dedication and artistry of our alumni, and it's an opportunity for us to express our gratitude to both the performers and our loyal audience for their unwavering support in creating unforgettable moments.” The Argyle Theatre Artistic Director, Evan Pappas

Photos: Genevieve Rafter Keddy