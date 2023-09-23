Photos: Go Inside the ENCORE! Gala at The Argyle Theatre

The gala took place on September 22, 2023.
The Argyle Theatre held its Gala, Encore! A Musical Celebration, hosted by Artistic Director Evan Pappas with musical direction by Jeffrey Lodin, on September 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Long Island's premier theatrical venue continued to shine with this one-night-only event, showcasing the remarkable talents that have graced its stages over the past four seasons, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!
Check out photos from the event below!
The one-night-only special event featured Becca Andrews (The Argyle's Legally Blonde, Honky Tonk Chicks), Tyler Belo (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Hamilton National Tour), Dana Costello (The Argyle's Cabaret, Broadway's Finding Neverland, Pretty Woman), Hana Culbreath (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Annie National Tour), Alex Grayson (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Broadway's Parade, Into The Woods), Jack Hale (The Argyle's Rock of Ages), Elliott Litherland (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Opera North Carousel) Michelle Mallardi (The Argyle's Elf, Footloose, Broadway Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables), Ellie Smith (The Argyle's Grease, Miracle Valley Feature Film), and Ryan Thurman (The Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Producers).
“It brings me immense joy to celebrate the exceptional talent that has graced our stage over the past four years. Encore! A Musical Celebration is a testament to the dedication and artistry of our alumni, and it's an opportunity for us to express our gratitude to both the performers and our loyal audience for their unwavering support in creating unforgettable moments.” The Argyle Theatre Artistic Director, Evan Pappas
Photos: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Marty Rubin (General Manager/Director of Sales), Dylan Perlman (Co-Owner and Managing Partner) and Mark Perlman (Co-Owner and Managing Partner)
Evan Pappas (Artistic Director and host for tonight)
Jack Hale
Jack Hale
Alex Grayson
Alex Grayson
Elliott Litherland and Becca Andrews
Elliott Litherlanbd
Becca Andrews and Elliott Litherland
Tyler Bello
Tyler Bello
Tyler Bello
Dylan Perlman
Dylan Perlman
Jeffrey Lodin (Music Director), Dylan Perlman, Andrew Warren and Peter Averso
Hana Culbreath
Hana Culbreath
Ryan Thurman
Ryan Thurman
Hana Culbreath and Elliott Litherland
Hana Culbreath and Elliott Litherland
Elliott Litherland and Hana Culbreath
Elliott Litherland and Hana Culbreath
Hana Culbreath and Michelle Mallardi
Hana Culbreath and Michelle Mallardi
Hana Culbreath and Michelle Mallardi
Ryan Thurman
Ryan Thurman
Alex Grayson
Jack Hale
Dana Costello
Tonight's cast-Evan Pappas, Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo and Alex Grayson
Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo and Alex Grayson
Tyler Belo and Alex Grayson
Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo and Alex Grayson
Andrew Warren
Peter Averso
Tonight's cast and band-Evan Pappas, Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo, Alex Grayson, Peter Averso, Andrew Warren and Jeffrey Lodin
Marty Rubin, Mark Perlman and Dylan Perlman join with Tonight's cast and band-Evan Pappas, Elliott Litherland, Hana Culbreath, Becca Andrews, Dana Costello, Ellie Smith, Jack Hale, Ryan Thurman, Michelle Mallardi, Tyler Belo, Alex Grayson, Peter Averso, Andrew Warren and Jeffrey Lodin
Hana Culbreath and Michelle Mallardi
Elliott Litherland and Becca Andrews
Videos
