Photos: First Look at DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater

Performances run through Sunday, December 31, 2023.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater has released production photos for DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Performances run through Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

“Be Our Guest” for the most enchanting musical of all time, DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST! This ‘tale as old as time,’ based on Disney’s Academy Award-winning film, features the timeless story you love along with all your favorite characters and songs. Let the magic unfold in front of your eyes as dancing dishes, gorgeous costumes, and spectacular settings bring this Disney classic to life on stage. Celebrate your holidays with the most beautiful love story ever told!

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is directed by DREW HUMPHREY (Engeman Theater: The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin’ in The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by MANDY MODIC (Engeman Theater: The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; National Tours: 42nd Street; Regional: The Marriott Theater, Drury Lane Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount Theater, The Wick, Mill Mountain Theater).

The Creative Team includes NICK WILDERS (Musical Director), KYLE DIXON (Scenic Design), DUSTIN CROSS (Costume Design), JOHN BURKLAND (Lighting Design), LAURA SHUBERT (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), JEFF KNAGGS (Wig Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), CHELSEY STEINMETZ (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST features CAITLIN BURKE as MRS. POTTS (Engeman: The Sound of Music; National Tour: The Sound of Music; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, McCarter Theater Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre, New York City Center); JOE CASKEY as BEAST (Engeman: Beautiful: A Carole King Musical, Regional: Lyric Theatre, East Dallas Arts Theatre, Summer Theatre); JONATHAN COBRDA as LUMIERE (Engeman: The Scarlet Pimpernel; National Tour: Annie, Regional: The Rev, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Asheville Lyric Opera, Charleston Performance Arts Center); ROBERT ANTHONY JONES as COGSWORTH (Broadway: Finding Neverland; National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, The 101 Dalmatians Musical, Hairspray; Off-Broadway: Bunnicula, Dorian Gray, The Prince and the Pauper; Regional: Shadowland Stages, Virginia Musical Theater, Pioneer Theatre Co.; Tv/Film: “Queen of Knives”, “116 MacDougal”, “Kris Kringle”, “Drew’s Magic Jukebox”); DANIELA RODRIGO as BELLE (Regional: Marriott Theatre, Gatehouse Theatre Company, Flat Rock Playhouse; TV/Film: “Pasadena Rose Parade”, “Descendants 2”, “Epic”); and TIM ROGAN as GASTON (Engeman: The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie; National Tours: Camelot, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; Regional: North Carolina Theatre, Alliance Theatre, The Muny, Arena Stage, Cape Playhouse; TV/Film: “Physical”, “Blue Bloods”, “The Other Two”, “The Flight Attendant”).

The ensemble includes BLAIRE BAKER, SAM BRACKLEY, EASTON EDWARDS, JACKSON PARKER GILL, GRACE HAMASHIMA, SAMANTHA LITTLEFORD, SADIE MATHERS, LOUISA MAUZÉ, JOHN NEUROHR, KENNEDY PEREZ, SIMEON RAWLS, NOAH RUEBECK, MARK TRAN RUSS, CELIA TEDDE, JOHN J TRUJILLO, DWAYNE WASHIGNTON, AND ALYSSA YARD.

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. There are also added performances on select dates during the holiday week. Tickets are $80 for Wednesday and Sunday evenings, $85 for Thursdays, $90 for Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees, and $95 for Saturday evenings. Tickets may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at the link below, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island’s only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar. 

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater

Daniela Rodrigo and Tim Rogan
Daniela Rodrigo and Tim Rogan

John J Trujillo
John J Trujillo

Robert Anthony Jones, Jonathan Cobrda, and Caitlin Burke
Robert Anthony Jones, Jonathan Cobrda, and Caitlin Burke

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Samantha Littleford and Jonathan Cobrda
Samantha Littleford and Jonathan Cobrda

Joe Caskey and Daniela Rodrigo
Joe Caskey and Daniela Rodrigo




