Photos: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Argyle Theatre
Performances run through January 1, 2023.
All new photos have been released from The Argyle Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed and co-directed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances run through January 1, 2023.
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
The cast includes Hana Culbreath (Regional: Sweeney Todd) as Belle, Leland Burnett* (National Tour: Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Beast, Elliott Litherland* (Regional: All Shook Up, Last Five Years) as Gaston, Keith Lee Grant* (Broadway: Marie Christine) as Maurice, Blair Alexis Brown* (Regional: ...Great Comet Of 1812) as Mrs. Potts, Conor Stepnowski (Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid) as Lumiere, Garrison Hunt (Argyle's Elf: The Musical, Regional: Guy and Dolls) as Cogsworth, Jojo Minasi (Argyle's Footloose!) as Lefou, Ari Glauser (Regional: CATS) as Babette, Katelyn Anne Lauria (Regional: Cinderella) as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Teddy Kai Schneider as Chip, Lily Kren (National Tour SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical), Esther Lee (Alvin Ailey), Kaitie Buckert (Argyle's Miracle on 34th Street), Julia Feeley (Regional: A Chorus Line), Timothy Matthew Flores (National Tour: The King and I), Sierra Wells (National Tour: A Christmas Story: The Musical), Mikey Marmann (Argyle's Footloose), J'Khalil (Regional: Kinky Boots), Tyler Beauregard* (Regional: West Side Story), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: The Cher Show) as Chip at certain performances, and Mat Webb (Regional: The Cher Show)
The creative team includes Set Design by Front Row Scenic, Lighting Design by David Shocket, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Prop Master Callie Hester. Music Coordinator Russ Brown, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn* with Assistant Stage Manager Kellian Frank*, COVID Safety Manager is Perseis J Grant, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Production Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Katelyn Anne Lauria, Conor Stepnowski, Ari Glauser, Garrison Hunt
Hana Culbreath and cast
Hana Culbreath and cast
Hana Culbreath and Leland Burnett
Hana Culbreath, Keith Lee Grant
Hana Culbreath, Elliott Litherland
Garrison Hunt, Conor Stepnowski, Blair Alexis Brown, Teddy Kai Schneider
Elliott Litherland, Lily Kren, Esther Lee, Kaitie Buckert
Elliott Litherland and cast
Elliott Litherland and cast
Blair Alexis Brown, Hana Culbreath, Leland Burnett
