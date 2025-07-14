Photos: FOOTLOOSE at John W. Engeman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John W. Engeman Theater has released production photos of its production of FOOTLOOSE. Performances begin on Thursday, July 10, 2025, and run through Sunday, August 24, 2025.

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Based on the hit 1984 movie, the musical contains all of the hit songs including “Let's Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and of course “Footloose!”

FOOTLOOSE is Directed by TOMMY RANIERI (Regional: Timber Lake Playhouse, MSC Cruises, Interlakes Theatre, Pride Performing Arts Inc., Plaza Broadway Theatricals, Studio Theatre) and choreographed by Trent Soyster (National Tours: Escape to Margaritaville, Pretty Woman; Regional: Timber Lake Playhouse, Argyle Theatre, New London Barn Playhouse, Slow Burn Theatre Company, Interlakes Theatre).

The Creative Team includes Cole P. Abod (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), MOLLY CONKLIN (Production Stage Manager), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of FOOTLOOSE features TANNER GLEESON as REN MCCORMACK (Regional: Theater By The Sea, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Cincinnati Landmark Productions, Disney Cruise Line); Jennifer Byrne as ETHEL MCCORMACK (National Tours/Off-Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Nevermore: The Imaginary..., Pirates of Penzance, Evil Dead The Musical, It's Karate, Kid The Musical!, Open Road, Welcome to the Big Dipper; Regional: The Gateway Playhouse, Meadow Brook Theatre, Transcendence Theatre, Theatre by the Sea; Flim/TV: “The View”, “All My Children”); Dan Fenaughty as REVEREND SHAW MOORE (Regional: Stages, Tuachan, Meadow Brook Theatre, Ivoryton, Theatre Aspen, Ozark Actors Theater, Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Palace Theater; TV/Film: “The Good Fight”, “The Blacklist,” “Madam Secretary”); Karina Gallagher as Ariel Moore (Regional: New London Barn Playhouse, The Argyle Theater, Royal Caribbean, Pride Performing Arts, Smithtown Performing Arts); Larissa Klinger as VI MOORE (National Tours: The 39 Steps, Miracle on 34th Street; Regional: Gulfshore Playhouse, East Lynne Theater Company, Virginia Stage Company, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre);GRACE ELLIS SOLOMON as RUSTY (Regional: Gateway Playhouse, Argyle Theatre, Gulfshore Playhouse, People's Light Theatre Co., Arden Theatre Company, Short North Stage).

The cast also includes BROOKS ANDREW, CONNOR BARTON, ISAIAH BASTON, RYAN BRONSTON, PAUL CHAMBERLAIN, Alan Chandler, Richard Chaz Gomez, OLIVIA HELLMAN, Chance K. Ingalls, PHOENIX LAFRENIERE, JUAN ROMERO MUÑOZ, Madeline Raube, JULIA RIPPON, Molly Samson, Scott Silagy, Emily Ann Stys, Channing Weir, and Carson Zoch.

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater.



Tanner Gleeson and Karina Gallagher

Tanner Gleeson and Ensemble

The cast of FOOTLOOSE

Tanner Gleeson and Ensemble

Ensemble

Tanner Gleeson and Ensemble

Karina Gallagher and Ensemble